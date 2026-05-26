Vicor Corporation Revises Q2 2026 Revenue Guidance

ANDOVER, Mass., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 26, 2026, Vicor raised its Q2 revenue guidance in view of rising product revenues and royalties from an additional licensee to its patented power system technology.

This new license includes all of Vicor’s Patents covering power converter topologies, control systems, power components and distribution architectures, including Factorized Power (FPA) and Vertical Power Delivery (VPD), enabling superior efficiency, power density, current density and current gain, i.e., the combination of key performance attributes on the power path to smarter AI.

An OEM secured this all-inclusive license.

Commenting on industry trends, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Respect for intellectual property is motivated by exclusion orders barring importation of computing systems from infringing suppliers. An all-inclusive license enables OEMs and hyper-scalers to secure multi-source access to all of the power system innovations pioneered and patented by Vicor.”

In view of additional royalties and rising product revenues, Vicor has revised its Q2 revenue guidance from $126 million to $142 million.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

www.vicorpower.com

For further information contact:

Vicor Corporation

James F. Schmidt

Chief Financial Officer

Office: (978) 470-2900

Email: invrel@vicorpower.com