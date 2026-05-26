Cobalt Power Systems Completes 1.2 MW Commercial Solar & Storage Project for Santa Clara University

Installed capacity of 1.2 megawatts to generate over 2.1 million kwh annually

Project to deliver $8.8 million in energy savings over 25-year warrantied life

OREM, Utah, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (“SunPower,” the “Company,” or Nasdaq: “SPWR”), a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced its Silicon Valley subsidiary Cobalt Power Systems has completed the engineering and construction of three solar photovoltaic systems for Santa Clara University in California, which houses 9,700 students on 106 acres.

Cobalt Power Systems President John Paul Bergh said, “We are honored to have provided the engineering and construction services for this multi-site solar deployment. The systems are designed to be fully ADA compliant and engineered with forward-looking architecture to support future electric vehicle charging stations and additional renewable energy expansion opportunities across campus, and – given the proximity to San Jose Mineta International Airport – adherence to these higher‑level engineering and design standards was essential.”

Santa Clara University Solar Project





The total installed solar capacity of the Santa Clara University project is 1.2 megawatts, generating more than 2.1 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually and providing the University with estimated energy savings of ~$350,000 per year. The design and construction work included an integrated solar super structure built atop the North Parking Garage, elevated solar carports at the Levey Parking Lot, and roof-top array at the Athletic Excellence Center. Collectively, these systems provide Santa Clara University with highly efficient renewable energy resources that ensure reliability, with a payback period of less than six years prior to depreciation benefits.



T.J. Rodgers, CEO of SunPower commented, “A presence in Silicon Valley enabling engineering and construction projects like this one at Santa Clara University is exactly why we acquired Cobalt Power Systems. Commercial and multi-family solar will be a high‑growth area within the solar industry in the coming years and this is a strong start for SunPower.”

About SunPower

SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.sunpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “preliminary,” “will,” “goal,” “prioritize,” “plan,” “target,” “expect,” “in the process,” “focus,” “forecast,” “look forward,” “opportunity,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” and “pursue” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, our expectations regarding operational or financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, global market conditions, and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business. For additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results or cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 14, 2026, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and other documents that we have filed with, or will file with, the SEC. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SunPower assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

Sioban Hickie

VP Investor Relations

IR@sunpower.com

(801) 515-8727

Source: SunPower Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1d9ebbb-f5d7-4d98-a6f5-1c7dfa6a7ff3