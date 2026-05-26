VVT Med Announces First Patients Treated with VVT’s ScleroSafe™ System in Italy

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVT Med Inc. (TSXV: VVTM) ("VVT Med" or the "Company"), a developer of minimally invasive, non-thermal, non-tumescent ("NT-NT") solutions for venous disease, today announced that the first group of patients has been treated at with its ScleroSafe™ System in Italy by Dr. Luca Palombi and his team, in collaboration with the Company’s local distributor, Uber Ros S.p.A. The patients were treated at Fondazione Villa Salus Hospital in Mestre, Venice, Italy.

The treatment of first patients marks a milestone in VVT Med’s continued European expansion and reflects physician interest in office-based, minimally invasive vein treatment solutions.

“We were pleased to be the first center in Italy to treat patients with the ScleroSafe™ System,” said Dr. Luca Palombi. “Treating our first patients with the ScleroSafe™ System demonstrated a distinctly different approach to sclerotherapy: precise, minimally invasive venous procedures while enhancing the overall treatment experience for both physicians and patients.”

“We are encouraged by the growing interest in ScleroSafe among leading vein specialists in Europe,” said Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer of VVT Med. “Italy is an important market for advanced venous care, and we extend our sincere thanks to our valued local distributor, Uber Ros S.p.A., for their outstanding support in achieving this milestone.”

ScleroSafe is designed to enable controlled sclerosant delivery with simultaneous blood aspiration, supporting targeted interaction with the vein wall while eliminating the need for thermal energy or tumescent anesthesia. The technology provides physicians with an efficient, office-based treatment option across a broad range of vein diameters.

About VVT Med Inc. (VVTM)

VVT Medical develops, manufactures, and distributes minimally invasive, non-thermal, non-tumescent (NT-NT) solutions for the treatment of vein diseases, starting with varicose veins. VVT is the only FDA-cleared, standalone company offering NT-NT varicose vein treatment technology. VVT's FDA-cleared and CE-marked catheter-based technologies, ScleroSafe® and V-Block™, enable safe, office-based procedures with no anesthesia, no downtime, and minimal pain and side effects. Addressing the widest range of vein diameters, VVT's solutions empower patients by treating both the medical and aesthetic aspects of vein disease, while enabling physicians to deliver effective, efficient, and cost-saving treatments through proprietary, simultaneous sclerosant injection and blood aspiration. The Company's patented technology portfolio includes 55 patents from 14 patent families across 20 countries, providing broad global intellectual property protection through 2038. For more information, visit www.vvtmed.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated impact of the first patient treatments in Italy on physician adoption of the ScleroSafe™ System, the expected benefits of the Company’s NT-NT technology, and the Company’s plans to continue expanding its commercial presence in European markets. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions, including the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, maintain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and continue to develop and commercialize its technologies. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: (a) the risk that early clinical experience may not be replicated across larger or different patient populations; (b) the risk that physician adoption may not increase as anticipated; (c) changes in market conditions or regulatory environments; (d) the need for additional financing, which may not be available on acceptable terms; and (e) general market volatility that may affect the trading price of the Company’s securities. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change thereafter. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Erez Tetro

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (416) 595 2991

Investor Relations

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

vvt@arxhq.com