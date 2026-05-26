Aduro Clean Technologies to Commence Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange

LONDON, Ontario, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is pleased to announce that it received final approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “ACT”. Trading on the TSX will commence at market open on May 27, 2026.

In connection with the TSX listing, the Company will concurrently delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares. Aduro common shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ADUR” and Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “9D5”.

The TSX is the senior equities marketplace in Canada and one of the world’s leading public equities markets. According to TMX Group, as of April 2026, the TSX had 2,176 listed issuers and approximately C$6.8 trillion in market capitalization of listed issues across a broad range of sectors, including resources, financials, industrials, technology, and clean technology. The listing represents the next step in the Canadian capital markets development of Aduro and aligns the Canadian listing profile of the Company with its broader public-market presence in the United States and Europe.

Aduro previously traded on the CSE and was included in the CSE25 Index, a benchmark of the 25 largest companies on the exchange by market capitalization. The Company appreciates the role the CSE has played in supporting its early public-market growth and development.

The TSX listing is expected to support the next stage of the Company’s capital markets development by providing:

Senior Exchange Recognition : Listing on the TSX places Aduro on the senior equities marketplace in Canada and reflects the progression of the Company through the applicable listing review process.

: Listing on the TSX places Aduro on the senior equities marketplace in Canada and reflects the progression of the Company through the applicable listing review process. Broader Institutional Access : The TSX is widely recognized by Canadian and international institutional investors, and the listing is expected to improve accessibility for Aduro within institutional investment mandates, research platforms, and capital markets workflows, including mandates that give preference to senior-exchange issuers.

: The TSX is widely recognized by Canadian and international institutional investors, and the listing is expected to improve accessibility for Aduro within institutional investment mandates, research platforms, and capital markets workflows, including mandates that give preference to senior-exchange issuers. Enhanced Trading Infrastructure: TSX-listed securities benefit from Canada’s senior equity market infrastructure, including efficient access to liquidity, quality execution, broader broker-dealer participation, market-making support, and visibility across institutional trading systems.

TSX-listed securities benefit from Canada’s senior equity market infrastructure, including efficient access to liquidity, quality execution, broader broker-dealer participation, market-making support, and visibility across institutional trading systems. Index Eligibility Pathway : Listing on the TSX positions Aduro to be evaluated against applicable Canadian index eligibility criteria, including criteria related to market capitalization, trading liquidity, public float, and other issuer-level requirements. Inclusion in any index is not automatic and remains subject to the applicable index methodology and future Company performance.

: Listing on the TSX positions Aduro to be evaluated against applicable Canadian index eligibility criteria, including criteria related to market capitalization, trading liquidity, public float, and other issuer-level requirements. Inclusion in any index is not automatic and remains subject to the applicable index methodology and future Company performance. Market Visibility and Research Discoverability: The TSX listing is expected to increase Aduro’s visibility within Canadian capital markets and improve discoverability among institutional investors, analysts, investment dealers, and financial media.

The TSX listing is expected to increase Aduro’s visibility within Canadian capital markets and improve discoverability among institutional investors, analysts, investment dealers, and financial media. Multi-Market Investor Reach: With listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Capital Market, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Aduro maintains access to investor communities in Canada, the United States, and Europe as it advances its commercialization pathway.

“The commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange marks an important step in the capital markets development of Aduro and reflects the progress the Company has made since first entering the public markets in Canada,” said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro. “As we advance NGP Pilot Plant operating campaigns, FOAK industrial planning, and commercial engagement across our Hydrochemolytic™ Technology applications, the TSX listing provides a senior Canadian market platform that better aligns with Aduro’s current stage of development and international investor profile. We are grateful to the Canadian Securities Exchange for supporting the early public-market growth of Aduro, and we thank our shareholders, partners, and the Aduro team for helping us reach this next milestone.”

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the commencement of trading on the TSX; the expected delisting of the common shares of the Company from the CSE; the anticipated benefits of the TSX listing, including senior exchange recognition, broader institutional accessibility, enhanced trading infrastructure, index eligibility pathways, market visibility, research discoverability, and continued access to investor communities in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and the continued advancement of the Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ Technology and commercialization pathway.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions of management, including assumptions regarding the timing of the commencement of trading on the TSX; the delisting of the common shares of the Company from the CSE; the continued development and performance of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology; the availability of capital, permits, approvals, equipment, partners, and other resources required to support the development programs of the Company; the ability of the Company to execute its business plans and achieve its stated objectives; the ability of the Company to maintain and expand market visibility, investor access, trading liquidity, and capital markets engagement; and the stability of market, regulatory, and economic conditions.

These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the commencement of trading on the TSX may not occur on the anticipated timeline or at all; the risk that the expected delisting from the CSE may be delayed or may not occur as anticipated; risks related to market conditions, trading liquidity, investor interest, analyst coverage, index eligibility, and institutional investor participation; risks related to the development, scale-up, commercialization, and market acceptance of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology; technical, operational, permitting, financing, supply chain, and integration risks; risks related to feedstock availability and quality; regulatory, certification, and policy risks; competition; and other risks described in the public filings of the Company available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Aduro undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f992198e-98cf-483a-b09d-8417b49e591c