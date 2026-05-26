ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 18-May-26 12,341 €1,286.16 €15,872,535 19-May-26 12,644 €1,255.36 €15,872,711 20-May-26 12,242 €1,296.58 €15,872,679 21-May-26 11,837 €1,340.92 €15,872,494 22-May-26 11,397 €1,392.69 €15,872,527

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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