Annovis Bio Regains NYSE Listing Compliance

MALVERN, Pa., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the investigational oral therapy, buntanetap, for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), announced today that it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) continued listing standards.

On March 26, 2025, the NYSE notified Annovis of its non-compliance with Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, as the Company's average global market capitalization had fallen below $50 million over a consecutive 30-trading-day period while its stockholders' equity was also below $50 million. On June 19, 2025, the NYSE accepted the Company's plan to regain compliance and granted an 18-month cure period from the date of the original notice.

To address it, Annovis executed a series of corrective actions to restore its market capitalization and stockholders' equity above the required thresholds and provided the NYSE with quarterly progress updates as required under the plan. Following these measures, the NYSE has confirmed that Annovis has regained full compliance with all applicable continued listing requirements. The Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ANVS."

"We are pleased to have regained full NYSE compliance in just 12 months, well ahead of the 18-month deadline, and we thank the NYSE for their engagement throughout this process," said Alexander Morin, Ph.D., Director, Strategic Communications. "With this matter behind us, our attention remains firmly on advancing our clinical programs toward key milestones, with topline data readout from the pivotal Phase 3 AD study and the regulatory submissions on the horizon."

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Investor Alerts

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for email alerts at https://www.annovisbio.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

ir@annovisbio.com