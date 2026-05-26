Brain Cancer Canada Invests $50,000 in Promising Immunotherapy Breakthrough Targeting One of the Most Aggressive Brain Tumours

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada (BCC), Canada’s only 100% volunteer-driven charity dedicated exclusively to funding brain cancer research nationwide is proud to award $50,000 to an exciting research project led by Dr Ian Lorimer and his team at Ottawa Hospital Research Institute (OHRI). The project titled “Improving glioblastoma immunotherapy by selectively blocking macrophage activity” explores a new way of possibly treating glioblastoma (GBM) and might soon pave the way for a clinical trial.

There is a clear need for new glioblastoma therapies that are more effective than today’s options that still only offer patients limited hope when faced with their diagnosis. Modern immunotherapy-based approaches have led to improved outcomes in other cancers, but GBM remains largely resistant to these recent advancements.



Dr. Lorimer’s work focuses on one way in which GBM cells avoid the immune system and render modern immunotherapy treatments ineffective. By tracking and analyzing immune cells in these tumours and studying the effects of a potential new drug that can change the immune response, this project might uncover a new tool that could unlock an immunotherapy approach to treat glioblastoma in the future.

“Glioblastoma is currently an incurable disease with very limited treatment options. Therapies that induce the patient’s immune system to eradicate their cancer have been successful in other cancer types, but so far have not worked in glioblastoma. Our Brain Cancer Canada grant will test a novel immunotherapy approach, hopefully providing a new and effective treatment for glioblastoma patients,” says Dr. Lorimer. “A colleague of mine was recently diagnosed with glioblastoma and I experience a mixture of grief and frustration with this news. We can stop this disease, but it takes a team and fundraisers such as Brain Cancer Canada, the Andrea Villamere Memorial Golf Tournament and the JP Leclerc Memorial Golf Tournament are a critical and essential part of this team.”

Since this project focuses on an approach not yet deeply explored for GBM and with early experiments suggesting the therapy could be a feasible option, BCC sees high value in exploring this new avenue which will generate the data needed to assess whether this can continue further with a clinical trial. By funding innovative work like this, and at the early stages in research, we can ensure new ideas are tested and build hope for a better future for anyone receiving a brain cancer diagnosis.

This announcement represents one of six grants awarded during Brain Cancer Awareness Month (May), combined to invest $425,000 in promising Canadian Brain Cancer research.

This research grant was made possible through community fundraising including the Andrea Villamere Memorial Golf Tournament and the JP Leclerc Memorial Golf Tournament.

“Thank you to Brain Cancer Canada and the incredible doctors advancing research—your work brings light to families facing the unimaginable and hope for a better future,” says Julie Villamere, mother of Andrea Villamere, who passed away in October 2023 at the age of 27. “Brain Cancer Canada has provided amazing support and compassion as we continue to navigate grief. Sharing Andrea's journey has hopefully shown families they are not alone and can reach out for support anytime.”

“Brain Cancer Canada offers a space and place to bring communities together to support a cause that unfortunately touches so many families' lives. Their ongoing commitments to ultimately finding a cure for such a devastating cancer such as GBM turn grief into purpose and hope into action by raising critical funds for life-changing research to happen. Knowing that every donation brings us closer to a future where families no longer have to face a diagnosis of GBM alone is why we host the JP Leclerc Memorial Golf Tournament. We are grateful to be able to raise funds so the incredible doctors, and researchers can conduct their important work to find a cure for GBM,” says Esther Seaman, whose late Husband, JP Leclerc, passed away from glioblastoma.

Brain Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by primary malignant brain tumours by funding research, advocating for effective treatment options, and investing in neurosurgical technologies. Recognized by the country’s leading neurospecialists as Canada’s foremost mechanism for brain cancer research funding, the organization raises funds through community-driven initiatives, generous year-round donations, its annual Gala for Brain Cancer Research, and Golf For Brain Cancer Research, and the support of corporate donors aligned with its mission.

As a fully volunteer-based organization, Brain Cancer Canada ensures that every dollar raised is maximized toward critical research investments. Since 2015, it has directed nearly $3 million to brain cancer research, supporting 31 projects across more than a dozen institutions, research centres, and hospitals nationwide.

About Brain Cancer Canada

As a fully volunteer-based organization, Brain Cancer Canada ensures that every dollar raised is maximized toward critical research investments. Since 2015, it has directed nearly $3 million to brain cancer research, supporting 31 projects across more than a dozen institutions, research centres, and hospitals nationwide.

More Information

For more details about this and other research initiatives supported by Brain Cancer Canada, please visit www.braincancercanada.ca or contact Scientific Advisory Chair and Board Director, Elvin de Araujo, PhD, at elvin@braincancercanada.ca

Media Contact:

angela@braincancercanada.ca

1-855-375-1381