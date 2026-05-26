Sharplink to Join the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

MIAMI, FL, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharplink, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) ("Sharplink" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ether ("ETH") and a prominent industry advocate of Ethereum adoption, today announced that it will be included in the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. The addition follows publication of FTSE Russell's preliminary list of index changes on May 22, 2026, and it will take effect on June 29, 2026 at the conclusion of the Russell indexes' semi-annual reconstitution.

According to FTSE Russell, approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US Indexes, spanning both index funds and active strategies. The Russell 2000, in particular, is widely regarded as the leading benchmark for U.S. small cap equities, making index membership a meaningful driver of institutional visibility and access to index-tracking capital.

Joseph Chalom, Chief Executive Officer of Sharplink, commented, "Joining the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 is a meaningful validation of Sharplink’s institutional-grade ETH treasury strategy and we believe will broaden SBET's shareholder base while strengthening our access to capital markets. Ethereum sits at the center of four secular trends reshaping finance today: stablecoins, tokenization, onchain finance, and the emerging agentic economy. Through disciplined, active treasury management, Sharplink gives public market investors productive exposure to ETH and the broader Ethereum opportunity."

For more information on the Russell 2000 Index, Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .

About Sharplink, Inc.

Sharplink is a leading institutional-grade Ethereum treasury platform designed to give public market investors smarter, more productive exposure to ETH. Ethereum underpins the majority of global stablecoin, tokenized real-world assets and decentralized finance settlement, making ETH a unique native yield generation and long-term network growth opportunity. In addition to its Ethereum treasury platform, Sharplink operates an online affiliate marketing business. Sharplink was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Learn more at www.sharplink.com .

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally.

Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG. For more information, visit FTSE Russell .

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, but are not limited to, goals and expectations regarding the Company’s strategy and potential partnerships, and other statements accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to repurchase additional shares of Sharplink’s common stock through its stock repurchase program, potential use of the Company’s ATM facility, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, fluctuations in the market price of ETH that will impact the Company’s accounting and financial reporting (see accounting rules discussed below), government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting, changes in securities laws or regulations, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for its products and its customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the SEC. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, entities are generally required to measure certain crypto assets at fair value, with changes reflected in net income each reporting period. Changes in the fair value of crypto assets could result in significant fluctuations to the balance sheet and income statement results. Additionally, for other certain types of crypto assets, the Company uses the historical costs less impairment model. This model may require the Company to record an associated impairment charge reflected in net income as a result of a decrease in the market price of the crypto assets below the cost value at which the Company’s crypto assets are carried on its balance sheet. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT:

Sharplink’s Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza | Elevate IR

Phone: (720) 330-2829

Email: ir@sharplink.com

Sharplink’s Media Contact:

Email: media@sharplink.com