Vanderbilt Report: SecureTech Innovations Inc Swings From Stockholder Deficit to $10.6M Equity and First-Ever Profit — NASDAQ Uplisting Targeted Q2 2026

BRISTOL, Tenn., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vanderbilt Report issues positive commentary on SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH) following the Company’s May 15, 2026 Form 10-Q. In our view, this is one of the more concrete turnaround setups currently available on the OTCQB.

SecureTech closed FY2025 with $7,720,757 in audited revenue against just $14,235 the prior year — driven by the June 2025 acquisition of AI UltraProd, an AI-driven industrial 3D printing and robotic manufacturing platform with 12 issued patents and 13 software copyrights. The Company posted its first-ever annual operating income of $235,749 and first-ever net profit of $203,298. The balance sheet swung from a $440,042 stockholder deficit to $10.6 million in stockholders’ equity — an $11 million move in a single fiscal year.

The Q1 2026 print confirms the inflection is continuing. SCTH reported $2,079,735 in consolidated revenue — the first seven-figure Q1 in Company history. AI UltraProd grew approximately 533% year over year on an RMB basis. Management has flagged Q1 as historically AI UltraProd’s seasonally weakest quarter.

The capital structure tells the discipline story. Through a multi-phase Share Reduction Program completed January 12, 2026, SCTH canceled approximately 61.4 million shares — a 78% reduction — leaving 17,077,368 common shares outstanding.

The catalyst calendar is dense. Management is targeting a NASDAQ Capital Market uplisting in Q2 2026 with Craft Capital Management as exclusive investment banking partner. AI UltraProd is scaling U.S. market entry through the Accessory Dwelling Unit sector — a market projected to grow from $19.6 billion in 2025 to over $43 billion by 2034. A Fall 2026 spin-off of the Top Kontrol vehicle-security business onto the OTCQB is expected to distribute a second standalone public-market vehicle to existing SCTH shareholders.

READ THE FULL VANDERBILT REPORT ANALYSIS → www.vanderbiltreport.com

Disclosure: The Vanderbilt Report has been compensated for the production and distribution of this publication. This is not investment advice. SCTH has disclosed a going concern opinion and a material weakness in internal controls.

Media: Jake Rivers, The Vanderbilt Report, Bristol, TN. www.vanderbiltreport.com

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