Vanderbilt Report: Z Squared Locks In Zero-Cash, Zero-Debt Path to 42 MW of AI-Ready Power

BRISTOL, Tenn., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vanderbilt Report is issuing positive commentary on Z Squared Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSQR) following the Company's May 15, 2026 Form 10-Q. In our view, the filing doesn't just confirm the story — it sharpens it.

Here's what caught our attention.

In 30 days, ZSQR went from Nasdaq listing to a binding LOI on one of the most disciplined AI infrastructure setups we've seen in small-cap.

Z Squared has locked in a contracted path to 42 megawatts of AI-ready power through its pending acquisition of Skycore Digital — 24 MW of energized Duke Energy capacity at closing, with another 18 MW available through existing Duke Letters of Authorization. That's real, permitted, grid-connected power in a market where AI compute operators are paying premium dollars to find it.

And here's the part that stopped us: zero cash. Zero debt. The entire Skycore transaction is structured in newly designated Series B Convertible Preferred Stock. No drawdown. No dilution from a raise. No interest expense. In a small-cap AI infrastructure landscape where most operators are leveraging up or burning equity to compete, ZSQR is doing the opposite.

The capital structure backs it up — 51,431,493 common shares outstanding as of May 12, 2026. Tight. Clean. Room to grow.

The business itself is built on four pillars: digital asset mining across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Iowa as the revenue engine, with disclosed expansion into power generation, data center development, and AI/HPC hosting. CEO David Halabu and CFO Brian Cogley have certified the 10-Q under Sarbanes-Oxley Section 302 — leadership accountability formalized.

The Vanderbilt Report View: Few small-caps move this fast with this much discipline. Acquiring 42 MW of energized infrastructure without touching cash or taking on debt isn't typical small-cap M&A — it's the kind of move that preserves every option a company has going forward.

This is a story worth watching closely.

READ THE FULL VANDERBILT REPORT ANALYSIS → www.vanderbiltreport.com

About Z Squared Inc.

Z Squared Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSQR) is a digital infrastructure company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, operating vertically integrated cryptocurrency mining facilities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Iowa, and pursuing complementary expansion into power generation, data center development, and high-performance compute hosting for artificial intelligence and machine-learning workloads. For additional information, visit www.zsquaredinc.com and ir.zsquaredinc.com.

About The Vanderbilt Report

The Vanderbilt Report is an independent financial communications platform providing analysis and market commentary on publicly traded companies. Based in Bristol, Tennessee. www.vanderbiltreport.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Z Squared Inc.’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s business strategy, planned acquisitions including the pending Skycore Digital LLC transaction, market opportunity, expected capacity expansions, and future operations. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Media Contact

Jake Rivers

The Vanderbilt Report

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