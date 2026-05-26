Coclico Introduces the Defining Shoes of Summer 2026

NEW YORK, N.Y., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Takeaways

Coclico’s Summer 2026 edit defines seven essential footwear categories—Glove Shoes, Slides, Metallic Neutrals, Classic Clogs, City Sandals, Soft Strap Sandals, and Wedge Sandals—framing the season through function, versatility, and real-life wear rather than trend cycles.

Designed for a modern, urban lifestyle, each style prioritizes multi-use performance—transitioning seamlessly from day to night, travel to city wear, and casual to elevated dressing, reflecting how women actually move through a week.

Rooted in Coclico’s design philosophy of “less, but better,” the collection encourages a cohesive wardrobe built around 3–5 versatile shoes rather than single-occasion purchases—aligning with a growing shift toward intentional consumption and slow fashion.

Signature craftsmanship and materials anchor the collection, including Sacchetto (glove-fit) construction, hand-finished wood clogs, tubular leather techniques, and sustainably sourced materials produced in a family-run Spanish atelier.

Travel and versatility are central to the collection narrative, highlighted by Coclico’s “three-shoe rule” (walk, evening, slip-on), reinforcing the brand’s focus on practicality, packing efficiency, and cross-functional design.

Coclico positions itself as an antidote to fast fashion, offering sculptural, design-forward footwear made in limited quantities for longevity, repeat wear, and a refined personal uniform.

Available Summer 2026 at coclico.com and the NYC flagship, the collection continues Coclico’s 25-year legacy as an independent, design-led footwear house grounded in sustainability, craftsmanship, and timeless style.





Coclico today released its Summer 2026 footwear edit, a considered wardrobe built around seven trends shaping the season: The Glove Shoe, The Slide, The Metallic Neutral, The Classic Clog, The City Sandal, The Soft Strap and The Wedge Sandal.

Every spring brings a fresh round of trend forecasts, and every summer ends with most of those trends in the back of the closet. The shoes that actually get worn are the ones that work across a real week. A wedding on Saturday. A flight on Tuesday. A long walk somewhere hot. Dinner that started as an afternoon stroll.

Coclico's approach to summer footwear is less about occasion than use. A city sandal carries the wearer through long walking days and into dinner without changing. A glove-fit flat works equally well under a trapeze dress or paired with jeans. A clog or wedge gives height for the evening and downtown cool for the morning. A slide is the shoe reached for without thinking. Most women draw from four or five styles each season that build a signature uniform, which beats a closet of single-occasion shoes every time.

"The right wardrobe is not a list of trends. It is a way of thinking about the proportion of shoe to outfit, the rhythm of your week, and the pairs that earn their place across all of it," said Diana Haber, managing director of Coclico. "Summer asks for ease, but ease still needs form."

The seven trends shaping Summer 2026:

The Glove Shoe. The cleanest silhouette of the season, anchored by sacchetto construction, an age-old technique in which the upper is hand-sewn to a soft inner sock before lasting. Glove-like from the first wear. A Coclico specialty for decades, now catching up to fit-as-luxury on the runways.

The Slide. The polished-meets-practical wardrobe has always run on it. Coclico designs slides across flat, heeled, wedge and clog constructions; the shoe by the bed, the one packed at the top of the carry-on.

The Metallic Neutral. Show me you're a neutral without being boring. Carbon Iridescent, a shimmering blue that shifts with the light, alongside pewter, gold and lake foiled suedes across silhouettes from city sandals to evening kitten heels.

The Classic Clog. Cue the fanfare, it is officially clog season. Sculpted from solid wood sourced in certified renewable German forests, shaped and smoothed by hand. Coclico ranks among the original brands of the Downtown and Brooklyn clog uniform.

The City Sandal. A good shoe takes you places. A great shoe takes you everywhere. Designed for days that go off-script, dressed up, dressed down, walked in six ways from Sunday. The Roxy Fisherman Sandal is the hero of the group.

The Soft Strap. Luxurious, seamlessly comfortable sandals built with tubular and soft leather constructions, doubled-over and hand-stitched to adapt to the individual wearer. A molded, custom-feel fit on the very first try.

The Wedge Sandal. The season's sculptural shoe, back on the runway in confident, architectural form. Carved from solid wood sourced in certified renewable German forests and Portuguese cork. A big statement that leaves a small footprint.

Travel is a central part of the edit. Coclico frames a summer trip around a three-shoe rule: one pair for long walking days, one for dinners and evenings and one that slips on without thought. Each earns its place by moving easily across cobblestones, boardwalks and the spaces in between. The point is not to pack more, but to choose pairs that overlap in function.

Coclico's Summer 2026 shoes are available at coclico.com and at the Coclico shop at 275 Mott St. in New York City.

Made in Spain in limited quantities. Individuality comes standard.

About Coclico Founded in 2000 with its Mott Street store opening in 2001, Coclico is a New York City-based footwear house that merges modern design with traditional shoemaking. The work draws from architecture, music, and movement, where structure meets rhythm and form follows feeling. The result is a considered anchor for the New York uniform, architectural silhouettes designed for a life in motion. Each pair is made in a family-run Spanish atelier using certified sustainable woods and thoughtfully tanned leathers. An independent house dedicated entirely to shoes, Coclico has spent over two decades cultivating a cult of design, building a signature that exists beyond trend cycles.

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