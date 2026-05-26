Owl Cyber Defense and Foxguard Partner to Strengthen Resilience Across the North American Electrical Grid

Columbia, MD & Christiansburg, VA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense® Solutions, LLC (Owl), a market leader in cross domain and data diode solutions for secure collaboration, and Foxguard, a provider of Operational Technology (OT) cyber security and compute solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of critical infrastructure industries, today have announced a strategic partnership to enhance cybersecurity for the North American electrical grid, a vital segment of critical infrastructure.

The partnership focuses on delivering tested reference architectures that show utilities exactly how to connect OT and IT systems safely. These designs use Owl’s one‑way data transfer technology and Foxguard’s OT security and patch management solutions to move only the information that’s needed out of substations, plants and control centers without creating any path for commands or malware to get back in. With this foundation, utilities can roll out advanced grid controls, outage management and other modernization projects with greater confidence that their most critical systems remain isolated from external threats.

“Utilities are being asked to modernize their most critical systems while keeping power reliable and resilient in the face of more storms, increasing load and escalating cyber risks like ransomware,” said Scott Orton, CEO of Owl Cyber Defense. “This partnership enables critical infrastructure operators to get vital updates and export performance data while never exposing isolated industrial networks to external threats.”

As OT and information technology (IT) networks converge to enable valuable real-time business intelligence, utilities and industrial operators face increasing risks from the breadth of IT cyber threats and an expanded attack surface. The combination of Owl’s hardware-enforced data security with Foxguard’s deep expertise in OT risk mitigation and regulatory compliance, including the North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62443 standards, strengthens grid reliability, improves cyber resilience and accelerates secure infrastructure modernization.

“Grid reliability and resilience depend on accurate, timely data from the field and that data cannot come at the expense of security,” said Susan Jenkins, Foxguard General Manager. “By teaming with Owl we will elevate our ability to help customers protect critical assets while also safely unlocking the information they need for advanced grid controls, outage management and long-term grid-modernization efforts.”

About Owl Cyber Defense

Owl Cyber Defense® Solutions, LLC is a pure-play cybersecurity company focused on purpose-built, made-in-the-USA data diode and cross-domain solutions. Trusted by many of the world’s most sensitive government and critical infrastructure networks, Owl’s hardware-enforced technologies enable secure, near-real-time data sharing across network boundaries without introducing inbound risk. For more information, visit www.owlcyberdefense.com.

About Foxguard

Foxguard delivers comprehensive OT cybersecurity and compute solutions tailored to the unique needs of critical infrastructure industries. As Framatome’s subsidiary, Foxguard leverages decades of experience in high-consequence environments to simplify patching, vulnerability management, and compliance for industrial customers. For more information, visit www.foxguardsolutions.com.