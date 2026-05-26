PTO Exchange Announces Growth Milestones, Cementing Its Position as the Leader in Flexible Employee Benefits

SEATTLE, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PTO Exchange , the pioneer in flexible employee benefits, today announced a series of significant milestones that underscore the company's momentum and growing influence in the HR technology space. From surpassing 3 million hours of paid time off exchanged on its platform to launching a first-of-its-kind financial wellness feature and securing major new partnerships, PTO Exchange is redefining how employers and employees think about the value of paid time off.

PTO Exchange enables employees to convert unused paid time off into options that matter most to them, including student loan payments, retirement contributions, travel, emergency savings, charitable donations, and more - all with no incremental cost to HR. Since inception, the platform has facilitated over 3 million hours of PTO exchanges, with notable growth in exchanges directed toward education (up 65%) and retirement contributions (up 30%). The data reflects a clear and accelerating demand for flexible benefits that address real financial needs across every generation of the workforce.

Building on that momentum, PTO Exchange is launching PTO Early Access , a new feature that unlocks the financial value of accrued paid time off; giving employees access to funds from their earned PTO within days rather than waiting on a paycheck.

With nearly four in ten American adults unable to cover a $400 emergency expense, the need for accessible financial tools has never been more urgent. PTO is often one of the largest untapped financial assets an employee holds, and PTO Early Access puts that value within reach at the moment it matters most.

Unlike earned wage access solutions, which tap into an employee's cash flow to accelerate pay, PTO Early Access is built entirely around unlocking an existing earned benefit, separate from regular wages.

"We're redefining what it means to support the modern workforce," said Rob Whalen, Co-founder and CEO of PTO Exchange. "Our journey reflects a commitment to innovation, ensuring that employees have the autonomy to navigate their benefits in a way that best fits their changing lifestyles, providing both security and empowerment."

PTO Exchange has also secured three strategic partnerships that extend the reach and impact of its platform. Paycor , a HR, Payroll, and Talent platform connecting leaders to people, data, and expertise, joins the ecosystem alongside Aptia Group , the leading U.S. employee benefits administrator and global pensions, health and insurance provider, and Savi , an industry leader in student loan and education benefits. Through each partnership, PTO Exchange will provide simpler access to high-impact employee benefits, enabling employees to convert unused paid time off into financial resources directed toward their most pressing priorities.

PTO Exchange now partners with more than 150 organizations representing over $1 billion in PTO value, and continues to add new customers including the University of Arkansas System, Everent Health, BHI Senior Living, Credit Union of Denver, Midland Credit Management, and West Tennessee Health. To date, the platform has helped over 250,000 employees navigate economic challenges by directing hundreds of millions of dollars toward both pre- and post-tax benefits.

With a 98.8% client retention rate, SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 certification, and a 54% reduction in employee turnover among platform users, PTO Exchange continues to set the standard for what a modern benefits platform can achieve.

"We're proud of what this momentum represents; not just for PTO Exchange, but for the employees and organizations we serve every day,” says Whalen. “As we continue to expand our platform and ecosystem, we remain focused on one thing: giving employees the financial flexibility and security they deserve, and giving employers a smarter, more meaningful way to invest in their people."

ABOUT PTO Exchange

PTO Exchange is the only patented, IRS-compliant benefit exchange platform that converts unused earned PTO into meaningful financial outcomes for employees. It includes retirement savings, HSA contributions, emergency funds, student loan payments, charitable giving, and more, at no net cost to the employer.

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