AiM Medical Robotics Announces Collaboration Agreement with Siemens Healthineers to Advance MRI-Guided Robotic Neurosurgery

Worcester, MA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiM Medical Robotics, a leading developer of advanced robotic systems for MRI-guided neurosurgery, today announced a collaboration agreement with Siemens Healthineers for the implementation of an interface enabling AiM’s robotic platform to operate with MRI systems from Siemens Healthineers. The interface supports the integration of AiM’s compact, MRI-compatible robotic stereotactic neurosurgery system and associated workflow with the market-leading Siemens Healthineers’ MAGNETOM MRI scanners. This interface-based integration represents an important step toward coordinated robot–MRI operation and provides a foundation for future collaboration opportunities. Building on this technical compatibility, AiM Medical Robotics sees the potential to further explore deeper levels of integration aimed at advancing precision and efficiency in image-guided neurosurgical interventions.

AiM Medical Robotics has developed a unique MRI-compatible robotics platform with an initial product enabling precision MRI-guided neurosurgery for rapidly and accurately placing neurostimulator leads, performing tumor & epilepsy ablation, performing biopsies, and delivering therapeutics. Under the new agreement, AiM’s system will connect with the MRI scanners of Siemens Healthineers, ranging from 1.5T and 3T to 0.55T MRI systems including the recently launched MAGNETOM Free.XL, which promises to substantially boost the accessibility of MRI-guided interventions. This software interface enables data exchange and collaborative functionality between the robotic platform and the MRI system. This integration is a key enabler of real-time, in-bore neurosurgical precision, elevating image-guided therapies to new clinical and workflow standards.

“The opportunity to collaborate with a global technology leader like Siemens Healthineers further validates AiM’s technology and expands the ecosystem needed to bring next-generation precision robotics to image-guided operating suites worldwide,” said Gregory Fischer, PhD, Founder & CEO of AiM Medical Robotics. “This collaboration accelerates our roadmap toward clinical deployment and reinforces AiM’s mission to make MRI-guided neurosurgery faster, safer, and more accessible.”

Siemens Healthineers has expressed continued interest in exploring broader software synchronization and compatibility developments with AiM’s technology through its third-party collaboration framework.

This collaboration between AiM Medical Robotics and Siemens Healthineers paves the way for more precise, efficient, and accessible neurological interventions. It validates AiM’s technology and supports the expansion of MRI-guidance and advanced robotic solutions in neurosurgery.

About AiM Medical Robotics

AiM Medical Robotics is a privately held medical device company based in Worcester, MA, developing next-generation MRI-guided robotic surgery systems to enable highly precise and efficient image-guided neurosurgical interventions. AiM's compact and portable MRI-compatible robotic surgery platform integrates actuated instrument alignment into existing clinical workflows while enabling continuous, real-time visualization during surgery. By integrating robotics directly within the MRI environment, AiM aims to reduce procedural variability, improve safety, reduce procedure time, and expand access to advanced neurosurgical care. The company is focused on scalable platform development with clear regulatory and commercial pathways. Looking ahead, AiM plans to harness the power of artificial intelligence to enhance its robotic platform, creating an intelligent surgical ecosystem that can learn from real-world data, optimize workflows, and provide surgeons with predictive insights in real time. By combining advanced intelligent robotics with intraoperative imaging, AiM seeks to unlock a new era of accessible, faster, safer, and more precise brain surgery.

To learn more about AiM Medical Robotics and its neurosurgical robotics platform, visit https://www.aimmedicalrobotics.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/aim-medical-robotics .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These statements are based on AiM's current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry, our business, and the device we are developing, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The statements concern AiM's business strategies; research and development plans; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory authorizations of AiM's products; market acceptance of AiM's products; AiM's intellectual property; AiM's reliance on third-party organizations; AiM's competitive position; AiM's industry environment; AiM's anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenue; AiM's assumptions regarding the size of the available market and the benefits of AiM's products; product pricing and timing of product launches; management's expectations with respect to future acquisitions; AiM's goals, intentions, plans, and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and AiM's cash needs and financing plans.

Actual events may differ materially from the expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which can be identified by words such as “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. AiM's medical device is currently in development and remains subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, delays or difficulties in preclinical and clinical testing, obtaining required regulatory authorizations, supply chain and manufacturing challenges, changes in market conditions, and potential competition. The timing and outcome of regulatory reviews and clinical trial results are inherently uncertain and could adversely affect the commercial viability of AiM's products. AiM may not realize its expectations or achieve its plans, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. All forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of AiM management as of the date of this press release and should be regarded solely as AiM's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. AiM cannot guarantee future results, events, or performance. AiM does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances, or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Gregory Fischer, Ph.D.

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

info@aimmedrobotics.com

617-203-5560

Investors:

Investor Relations

IR@aimmedrobotics.com

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