Giggso Introduces Raven, Andie, and AIRTaaS to Help Enterprises Bring Discipline, Reasoning, and Security to AI Adoption

TROY, Mich, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineering teams now generate code, workflows, automations, and AI-driven decisions at unprecedented speed using tools like Claude, Codex, Cursor, and enterprise copilots. While productivity has increased, organizations are also experiencing a new operational challenge: more meetings, fragmented workflows, inconsistent outputs, security concerns, architecture drift, and growing difficulty understanding how systems actually work together.





Giggso calls this problem “comprehension debt” — the growing gap between AI-generated velocity and organizational understanding.

Today, Giggso announced Raven, Andie, and AIRTaaS, three offerings designed to help enterprises reduce comprehension debt and bring discipline, reasoning, and continuous security testing into AI adoption at scale.

Together, the offerings form the front door into GSD (Giggso Security Domain), Giggso’s broader architecture for governing, securing, and operationalizing enterprise AI systems.

“At a small scale, AI feels magical,” said Ravi Venugopal, Founder and CEO of Giggso. “At enterprise scale, it can quickly become operational chaos. Teams move faster, but understanding drops. Meetings increase. Ownership blurs. AI starts producing more than organizations can realistically comprehend or govern. That is the problem we are solving.”

At the center of the announcement is Raven, Giggso’s discipline layer for AI-assisted software development.

Raven is designed to help organizations enforce engineering discipline inside AI-driven development workflows before problems reach production. Rather than acting as a traditional code scanner after development is complete, Raven introduces governance, architecture awareness, policy enforcement, and review controls directly into AI-assisted coding environments.

The platform helps organizations identify risks such as:

architecture drift

unapproved libraries

exposed secrets

policy violations

insecure dependencies

undocumented AI-generated logic

uncontrolled AI usage patterns

The goal is not to slow development, but to preserve organizational understanding as teams move at AI speed.

“AI can now generate code faster than teams can comprehend it,” Ravi said. “Without discipline, enterprises accumulate technical debt, security exposure, and operational confusion at machine speed. Raven helps organizations preserve engineering quality and architectural understanding while still moving fast.”

Giggso also introduced Andie, a structured reasoning engine designed to help enterprises improve contextual thinking and operational decision-making across teams.

Unlike traditional chatbot-style AI interfaces that generate isolated answers, Andie is designed to help organizations reason through problems with context, constraints, and multiple perspectives in mind. The platform is intended to support operational workflows across delivery, strategy, planning, support, and execution environments.

Giggso believes one of the biggest failures in enterprise AI adoption is not a lack of intelligence, but a loss of shared understanding.

“Most organizations do not need another chatbot,” Ravi said. “They need systems that help teams think more clearly together. AI should reduce confusion, not multiply it. Andie is designed to strengthen organizational reasoning, preserve context, and reduce the fragmentation that happens when every team operates with disconnected AI outputs.”

To address the growing security risks around enterprise AI adoption, Giggso is also expanding AIRTaaS, its AI Red Teaming as a Service platform.

As enterprises deploy AI agents, copilots, retrieval systems, and autonomous workflows into production, traditional security testing approaches are increasingly insufficient. AI systems can fail through prompt injection, hallucinations, role-boundary violations, tool misuse, unsafe autonomy, data leakage, and adversarial manipulation.

AIRTaaS continuously stress-tests AI systems against these real-world failure scenarios before they become operational incidents.

The platform combines:

AI red teaming

observability

governance workflows

incident tracking

remediation guidance

human-led adversarial testing

To strengthen its execution capabilities, Giggso has partnered with Seiance India, a woman-owned AI security startup based in Chennai, India, whose product, Trinity, is an AI security and observability platform.

“AIRTaaS turns AI security into an operational discipline instead of a compliance checkbox,” said Abhinaya, CEO of Seiance India P Ltd.

"Enterprises need continuous stress testing because AI systems are constantly evolving. Our focus is helping organizations identify weaknesses early, validate resilience continuously, and improve trust in production AI systems.”

Giggso also announced that portions of AIRTaaS and related tooling will be free for Individual Developers, while core Enterprise developer-focused red teaming capabilities will be low-cost and easy to certify for teams.

The company said the decision reflects a growing concern about “AI washing” — where organizations overstate AI capabilities without sufficient operational rigor — and the rise of “AI slop,” low-quality AI-generated outputs that appear acceptable on the surface but fail under real operational conditions.

“We believe AI adoption needs more honesty, more discipline, and far more operational accountability,” Ravi said. “The future belongs to organizations that can scale AI without losing security, comprehension, governance, and trust in the process.”

Raven, Andie, and AIRTaaS are part of GSD (Giggso Security Domain), Giggso’s enterprise architecture for governing AI systems, coding workflows, observability, orchestration, reasoning, and AI operational security across the enterprise.

More information is available at Giggso



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