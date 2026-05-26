The Elmet Group Co. to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on Friday, May 29, 2026

PORTLAND, Maine, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elmet Group Co . (Nasdaq: ELMT) ("Elmet" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of precision-engineered components and advanced high-energy systems, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Friday, May 29, 2026, in recognition of its recent initial public offering.

Representing the entire Elmet team, a group of frontline manufacturing employees and senior leaders will join Chairman and CEO Peter V. Anania to ring the bell, celebrating the hard work of the team behind Elmet’s mission.

“This ceremony celebrates the many years of hard work from our collective team that led to our successful Nasdaq listing,” said Anania. “We appreciate the support of our employees, partners, customers, and shareholders who have all contributed to this tremendous milestone.”

The ceremony will be held at Nasdaq’s MarketSite in New York City and will be webcast live starting at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time.

About The Elmet Group

The Elmet Group is a U.S.-based provider of precision-engineered components and advanced high-energy systems for the Aerospace, Defense and Government, Industrial, Medical, Semiconductor and Electronics, and Energy industries. The Company operates through two divisions, Critical Materials Components (CMC) and Engineered Microwave Products (EMP), leveraging materials science and precision engineering expertise to deliver high-performance solutions. The Elmet Group is dedicated to strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities to support the U.S. and its allies’ needs in both critical materials and advanced high-power microwave systems.

Company Contact

Chris Chandler

contact@theelmetgroup.com