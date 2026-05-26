MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual Expands East, Signs 6-Store Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement in Atlantic Canada

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MR MIKES Restaurants Corp., franchisor of the MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual brand, announced today the signing of a six-store multi-unit franchise agreement in Atlantic Canada, marking the brand’s first entry into the region and a key milestone in its accelerating national expansion.

“This agreement represents an important next chapter for MR MIKES as we continue to grow coast to coast,” said Tony Zidar, President & COO. “Following strong momentum in Western Canada and Ontario, entering Atlantic Canada has been a strategic priority. This six-store commitment reflects the confidence experienced operators have in our brand, our people, and our long-term vision, and it establishes a strong foundation for meaningful growth in the region.”

The Atlantic Canada agreement builds on a series of recent growth milestones for MR MIKES, including the addition of seven new restaurants in 2025, surpassing 50 locations nationwide, and the signing of a five-store multi-unit franchise agreement in Ontario earlier this spring. Together, these developments underscore growing demand for the MR MIKES concept among experienced, multi-unit restaurant operators seeking scalable, Canadian-born brands.

Franchising continues to play a significant role in Canada’s economic landscape. According to the Canadian Franchise Association, franchising is one of Canada’s largest industries, contributing over $120 billion annually to the national economy and supporting nearly two million jobs across the country, highlighting continued opportunity for well-positioned franchise systems. (Source: Canadian Franchise Association - https://cfa.ca)

MR MIKES’ expansion is anchored by its clearly differentiated SteakhouseCasual positioning — a category the brand created to stand apart from traditional steakhouses. With an approachable menu, authentic hospitality, and its signature urbanLODGE lounge experience, MR MIKES continues to connect with both guests and franchise partners seeking a scalable, community-rooted restaurant concept.

“To see consecutive multi-unit agreements signed in both Ontario and now Atlantic Canada speaks volumes about the sustained momentum behind the brand,” said Andy Lewicki, Director of Sales & Franchising. “Experienced operators are choosing MR MIKES because it offers a proven system, strong operational support, and a clear growth roadmap. This agreement reinforces the strength of our franchise model as we continue working toward our goal of 100 locations nationwide.”

The Atlantic Canada agreement further highlights the strength of MR MIKES’ franchise system, which provides comprehensive support across franchisee recruitment, real estate site selection, operational training, brand marketing, and ongoing business development.

About MR MIKES

Founded in 1960, MR MIKES is a proudly Canadian brand known for great steaks, cold drinks, and an unpretentious atmosphere. The brand is recognized for its irreverent, comfortable, and non-pretentious steakhouse experience that resonates with Canadians seeking great food, affordable indulgences, and a distinctive sense of fun. MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual currently operates 50 locations across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, with active expansion underway nationwide.

MR MIKES Media Assets: Available via Google Drive.

Franchise Opportunities

Entrepreneurs and multi-unit operators interested in opening a MR MIKES location can learn more at: https://mrmikes.ca/franchise/

Media Inquiries

Andy Lewicki

Director of Sales & Franchising

alewicki@mrmikes.ca

236-380-5999

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/861ba033-b2ed-4274-9615-3270c2310609