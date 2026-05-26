Kingstone Announces Date for 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

KINGSTON, N.Y., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: KINS) (“Kingstone” or the “Company”), a regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) will be held in a virtual format on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, June 12, 2026, will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. A link to the virtual meeting will be included in the Notice of the Annual Meeting distributed with the proxy statement.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company (“KICO”). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. Kingstone delivers tailored homeowners insurance solutions through its sophisticated product suite, Select, supported by a scalable and efficient operating platform that enables the Company to pursue significant market opportunities and strategic expansion. KICO was the 11th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York in 2025 and is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Investor Relations Contact

Elevate IR

KINS@elevate-ir.com

720-330-2829