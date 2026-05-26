SalesCloser Secures Second U.S. Patent for AI-Driven Call Automation Technology

Vancouver, BC, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the "USPTO") has granted the Company U.S. Patent No US12574461B1 for its "Adaptive Voicemail and IVR Detection for AI-Driven Call Automation" technology. The patent protects core capabilities that enable SalesCloser's AI sales agents to efficiently navigate the realities of outbound calling — distinguishing in real time between voicemail systems, live human contacts, and interactive voice response ("IVR") menus, and responding appropriately to each.

This patent is SalesCloser's second granted U.S. patent and reinforces the Company's strategy of protecting the execution infrastructure that allows autonomous AI sales agents to operate reliably at scale in production environments. The granted patent covers technology that analyzes audio signals during calls in real time to determine whether the call has reached a live person, a voicemail system, or an automated phone menu. Based on that determination, the system can leave a tailored voicemail message, terminate the call, or select the correct keypad inputs to progress through IVR menus and route the call toward the intended decision-maker. Voicemail detection is already live in the SalesCloser platform, with IVR navigation capabilities under active development.

"AI-driven calling systems need to distinguish between live recipients, voicemail systems, and IVR menus in order to select the appropriate next action," said Ali Tajskandar, CEO of SalesCloser Technologies. "Detecting voicemail, navigating IVR menus, and using every dialed minute efficiently are execution-layer problems that don't make headlines, but they decide whether autonomous sales technology works in the real world. This patent protects the engineering work that turns a conversational AI model into a sales agent capable of delivering measurable connect rates and improved conversion for our customers."

With this grant, SalesCloser now holds two granted U.S. patents within its growing intellectual property portfolio, which includes additional U.S. patent applications covering fundamental challenges in conversational AI - from real-time conversational state management and autonomous human escalation to self-testing systems and advanced telephony features. Consistent with the Company's IP strategy, each application addresses a specific technical problem that SalesCloser's engineering team solved while building a platform capable of handling thousands of simultaneous customer conversations across voice, video, and digital channels. By deliberately protecting execution infrastructure rather than abstract concepts, the Company aims to build practical barriers to entry around the systems required to make autonomous AI sales agents work reliably in production environments.

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at: https://investors.salescloser.ai

Corporate Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 778 655 4329

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to expected results from future operations, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the Company's intellectual property strategy and patent portfolio expansion, the ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights, the competitive positioning and market opportunities enabled by patented technologies, the commercialization of patented innovations, the deployment and continued development of patented features within the SalesCloser platform (including IVR navigation capabilities), expectations around the outcome of pending patent applications, technology development initiatives, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser and other product's revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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