GSI Technology Announces Preliminary Inclusion in Russell 2000® Index

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), the inventor of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute processing, providing true compute-in-memory technology, today announced that the Company has been included in the preliminary list of additions to the Russell 2000® Index as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution, according to a preliminary list published by FTSE Russell after the U.S. market close on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Final index membership is expected to become effective after the market close on Friday, June 26, 2026, subject to FTSE Russell’s final reconstitution schedule and updates. The newly reconstituted Russell 2000 Index is expected to commence trading at the market open on Monday, June 29, 2026.

“The preliminary inclusion of GSI Technology in the Russell 2000 Index reflects the growing awareness of our company among investors,” said Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GSI Technology. “We believe this milestone will help broaden our visibility within the investment community as we continue advancing the commercialization of our Gemini-II APU platform for edge AI applications.”

The Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to FTSE Russell, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. indexes.

For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the FTSE Russell website at www.ftserussell.com.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI’s innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding GSI Technology’s expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including, without limitation, statements regarding GSI Technology’s preliminary inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, the timing and completion of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution, the expected benefits of index inclusion, and GSI Technology’sS future visibility within the investment community. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to GSI Technology as of the date hereof, and GSI Technology assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

GSI Technology’s preliminary inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index is based on FTSE Russell’s initial evaluation and is subject to change prior to the final reconstitution. There can be no assurance that GSI Technology will be included in the final Russell 2000® Index, that index inclusion will increase trading volume or institutional ownership of the Company’s common stock, or that index inclusion will have a positive effect on the Company’s stock price. Additionally, GSI Technology’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those associated with fluctuations in its operating results; its historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of customers and products in any period; global public health crises that reduce economic activity; the rapidly evolving markets for its products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; the need to develop and introduce new products to offset the historical decline in the average unit selling price of its products; the challenges of rapid growth followed by periods of contraction; intensive competition; the continued availability of government funding opportunities; delays or unanticipated costs that may be encountered in the development of new products based on its in-place associative computing technology and the establishment of new markets and customer and partner relationships for the sale of such products; delays or unexpected challenges related to the establishment of customer relationships and orders for its radiation-hardened and tolerant SRAM products; and general market conditions that may affect investor interest in companies newly added to the Russell 2000® Index. Many of these risks are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, economic and geopolitical conditions, such as changing interest rates, worldwide inflationary pressures, policy unpredictability, the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers, military conflicts and a challenging global economic environment. These risks are discussed in more detail in GSI Technology’s most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. You are urged to review carefully and consider GSI Technology’s various disclosures in this press release and in its reports publicly disclosed or filed with the SEC that attempt to advise you of the risks and factors that may affect its business.

Source: GSI Technology, Inc.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

541-904-5075

Kim@HaydenIR.com

Media Relations

Finn Partners for GSI Technology

Ricca Silverio

(415) 348-2724

gsi@finnpartners.com

Company

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802