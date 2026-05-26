CPI Aerostructures is Awarded Follow-on Contract from Northrop Grumman for Welded Assemblies for E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Welding Metallurgy, Inc. (WMI) has reached an Agreement with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) and has been awarded follow-on orders for welded structure assemblies for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (E-2D) aircraft. Under the terms of these new orders, WMI will manufacture more than 20 different complex welded assemblies in support of the production of E-2D aircraft with deliveries through 2028.

“CPI Aero is proud to supply complex welded assemblies to Northrop Grumman under our NADCAP certification for fusion and resistance welding. We are currently approved to several Aerospace and Defense OEM weld specifications for multiple metals such as steel, aluminum, and titanium. These Northrop Grumman orders are a testimony of our capabilities and continue our long history of providing welded assemblies and kitting services in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program,” stated Dorith Hakim, President and CEO of CPI Aero.

The Northrop Grumman E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is an airborne early warning command and control aircraft that seamlessly networks land, sea and air assets, providing unmatched real-time situational awareness for U.S. and allied forces.​

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as a Tier 1 subcontractor to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, assembly operations and MRO services to this global network of customers. CPI Aero is recognized as a leader within the international aerospace market in such areas as aircraft structural assemblies, military advanced tactical pod structures, engine air inlets, and complex welded products.

Our OEM customers in the defense sector include (i) Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sikorsky Aircraft, for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the UH-60 BLACK HAWK©, the MH-60 Seahawk, the CH-53E and the CH-53K King Stallion; (ii) RTX Corporation, formerly Raytheon, for the ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers, the Advanced Tactical Pods, the MS-110 & TacSAR Reconnaissance Airborne Pods, Hypersonic Missile Wings, and B-52 Radar Modernization; (iii) L3Harris for the Next Generation Jammer Low-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers; (iv) Collins Aerospace, for RF Enclosures; (v) Northrop Grumman Corporation, for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, the Airborne Laser Mine Detection Pod, welded tubes, aerial refueling probes, and welded fluid tanks; and (vi) the DOD/USAF and the Defense Logistics Agency for the T-38 Pacer Classic and T-38 Talon. Our OEM customers in the civil aviation market include Embraer S.A. for the Phenom 300 and Phenom 100.

Our funded backlog of remaining performance obligations exceeds $95 million and the unfunded backlog of future orders for the expected duration of existing programs is $400 million. Our total backlog is $495 million.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding deliveries through 2028 and backlog. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from those indicated or implied by these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on X @CPIAERO.

Contacts: Investor Relations Counsel CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Alliance Advisors IR Robert Mannix Jody Burfening Chief Financial Officer (212) 838-3777 (631) 586-5200 cpiaero@allianceadvisors.com rmannix@cpiaero.com www.cpiaero.com



NAVAIR Public Release SPR-2026-0204

Approved for Public Release, Distribution is Unlimited; NG26-0105

© 2026 Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation