Beeline Holdings Added to Membership of Russell Microcap® Index

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Beeline Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLNE) (“Beeline” or the “Company”), a digital mortgage platform, was added as a member of the Russell Microcap® Index, effective when the US market opens on June 29 as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

The June Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures up to the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Wednesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Being added to the Russell Microcap Index is an important step in our corporate evolution,” said Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline Holdings. “We expect inclusion to improve the liquidity in our stock and expose our business to a wider range of institutional investors.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a digital mortgage platform focused on simplifying and accelerating the home financing process through technology, data, and customer-centered lending solutions. The Company is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated addition of Beeline to the Russell Microcap® Index and the expected improved liquidity of its common stock and exposure to a wider range of investors following such event. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include, among others, changes in interest rates, inflation, mortgage demand, adverse developments in the trading of our common stock or in capital markets generally, geopolitical events, including the war in Iran, regulatory changes, operational execution risks, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Risk Factors contained in the Company’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s prospectus supplement dated March 10, 2026.

Beeline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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