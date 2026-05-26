FAST TRACK GROUP Subsidiary Partners with South Korean Celebrity Amotti for Resorts World Sentosa’s “Paws for a Cause” CSR Event

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAST TRACK GROUP (NASDAQ: FTRK) ("Fast Track" or the "Company"), a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company, announced that its subsidiary Fast Track Entertainment (“FTE”), has partnered with Amotti, a South Korean CrossFitter and Youtuber, as its official talent and consultation partner for Paws for a Cause, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) event hosted by Resorts World Sentosa. This partnership builds on FTE’s recent signing of KIIRAS as the Company continues to expand its South Korean celebrity reach and engagements across Asia.

Paws for a Cause, which took place on April 5, 2026, was a first-of-its-kind sunrise charity dog walk held at Resorts World Sentosa, with Guide Dogs Singapore as the beneficiary partner. As part of its CSR agenda, Resorts World Sentosa required a talent capable of bringing authentic engagement to a charity dog walk. Fast Track Entertainment identified Amotti as the natural fit: a globally recognized fitness personality, devoted dog lover, and the embodiment of the “golden retriever energy” that this event is built for. The placement reflects FTE's core philosophy of designing entertainment experiences around the right celebrity to create meaningful connections between the celebrity, brand and public.

Harris Lim, CEO, Fast Track Entertainment stated: "At Fast Track Entertainment, our starting point is never the celebrity. It is the experience, the audience, and the purpose. When those are clear, the right talent becomes obvious. Amotti was that person for this opportunity, and that belief is what defines every collaboration we take on."

Paws for a Cause drew 200 guests and their dogs on the morning of April 5, 2026 at Resorts World Sentosa, making it one of the most talked-about CSR activations at the venue to date. 70% of the ticket sales proceeds from the event goes to Guide Dogs Singapore which trains and pairs guide dogs with individuals with visual disabilities.

ABOUT AMOTTI

Amotti is a well-known South Korean Celebrity CrossFitter and content creator known for his discipline, approachability, and well-publicized affection for dogs. With a strong and growing following across Asia, his presence at Paws for a Cause makes this more than a typical celebrity appearance.

ABOUT FAST TRACK GROUP

FAST TRACK GROUP (Nasdaq: FTRK) is a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company. Since inception in Singapore in 2012, the Company has expanded across Asia Pacific, earning a reputation for being the preferred partner for event and endorsement organizers in the region. FAST TRACK GROUP goes beyond traditional event management, offering value-added services such as technical production planning, celebrity sourcing, celebrity engagement consultancy and event manpower support, all tailored to the highest standards.

Fast Track Entertainment (FTE) is a proud subsidiary of Fast Track Group (NASDAQ: FTRK), shaping global entertainment from Asia through celebrity partnerships, artist representation, and live entertainment experiences. Founded in Singapore in 2012, FTE has built a strong track record working with global and Korean celebrities such as Jessica Jung, MINNIE of (G)I-DLE, and TREASURE. FTE’s growing Korean entertainment portfolio also includes KIIRAS, a 6-member K-pop girl group represented by FTE for global live entertainment and concert tour opportunities across Asia.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Media Enquiries

Fast Track Entertainment

Judy Ang | Head of Marketing & Communications

Email: judy.ang@ftentertainmentglobal.com

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