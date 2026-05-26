ASUS Strengthens Canada Leadership and Commercial Momentum at ASUS Business Summit 2026

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New Leadership : Vernon Coutinho has been appointed Country Manager, ASUS Canada System Business Group, strengthening local leadership

: Vernon Coutinho has been appointed Country Manager, ASUS Canada System Business Group, strengthening local leadership ASUS Business Summit 2026: ASUS brings partners and customers together in Toronto to showcase the latest and greatest in business ready solutions

ASUS brings partners and customers together in Toronto to showcase the latest and greatest in business ready solutions Powering Growth: ASUS is building on consumer and gaming momentum while accelerating its B2B business in Canada, with greater focus on AI-ready devices, security, and long-term value







TORONTO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced the appointment of Vernon Coutinho as Country Manager, ASUS Canada System Business Group, a leadership move that reflects the company’s continued investment in the Canadian market and its long-term growth ambitions across consumer, gaming and commercial segments.

The announcement comes alongside ASUS Business Summit 2026, a partner and customer event in Toronto focused on strengthening ASUS’ commercial ecosystem, showcasing AI-ready business solutions and outlining the company’s next phase of growth in Canada.

A New Chapter for ASUS in Canada

In his new role, Vernon Coutinho will lead the ASUS Canada System Business Group, overseeing the company’s strategy and business performance across consumer, gaming and commercial segments. With nearly 30 years of experience in the technology industry, Coutinho brings deep expertise across sales, retail, distribution, marketing, partner strategy and business development, with a strong focus on deepening partner relationships and expanding ASUS’ presence across both consumer and business solutions.

Since joining ASUS, Coutinho has played a key role in strengthening the company’s position in the Canadian market. During his tenure, ASUS’ consumer market share grew from approximately 5% to as high as 20%, while the brand also strengthened its leadership across gaming, premium laptops, Chromebooks and education. Prior to this appointment, Coutinho led ASUS’ consumer sales organization across the U.S. and Canada, overseeing retail partnerships, go-to-market strategy and executive relationships with key accounts, while working closely with technology partners including AMD, Intel and Microsoft.

As the market continues to evolve, ASUS sees significant opportunity to further expand its business footprint by bringing the same innovation, design and user experience that have helped define the brand in consumer and gaming into the commercial space.

“Canada is a strategically important market for ASUS, and Vernon’s appointment reflects both the strength of our local team and the scale of the opportunity ahead,” said Shawn Chang, General Manager, ASUS North America System Business Group. “We have built strong momentum in consumer and gaming, and we see tremendous room to grow our commercial business in Canada. Vernon’s leadership, combined with new Canadian talents in our teams clearly signals that ASUS is investing for the long term in Canada.”

ASUS Business Summit 2026: Bringing Partners Together Around the Future of Business Technology

Held at Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto, ASUS Business Summit 2026 brings together Canadian partners, customers and resellers for an afternoon of keynote, partner ecosystem sharing, product showcases, business engagement and networking.

The event is designed to deepen relationships across ASUS’ Canadian partner ecosystem while showcasing the company’s commercial portfolio and business strategy. Attendees will experience ASUS solutions across SMB, education, enterprise, AI PCs for business, creator workflows, esports and AI infrastructure, with demonstrations highlighting how ASUS technologies can support modern organizations through performance, reliability, security and smarter workflows.

The program includes a global and North American business view, ASUS Canada’s commercial strategy, partner presentations from Microsoft, Intel and NVIDIA, and customer case sharing. It also highlights business-focused solutions such as ExpertBook Ultra, ExpertBook P and B series, ExpertCenter, ASUS AI PCs for Business and ASUS education solutions, reflecting the breadth of ASUS’ commercial ecosystem.

Accelerating Commercial and AI PC Momentum

As organizations across Canada rethink their device strategies, ASUS is seeing growing demand for business devices that deliver not only performance, but also mobility, security, durability, manageability and premium user experiences. That shift is creating new momentum in the commercial market, where ASUS is expanding its focus on business-ready devices and solutions for modern work.

“Business laptops can no longer feel like commodity IT purchases,” said Vernon Coutinho, Country Manager, ASUS Canada System Business Group. “Whether you are equipping a growing business, supporting hybrid teams or preparing for AI-enabled workflows, the expectations are much higher today. Organizations want devices that are secure, reliable, easy to manage and genuinely enjoyable to use. That is where ASUS has a real opportunity in Canada — to build on our brand strength and bring a more elevated experience to the business category.”

With flagship products such as Zenbook DUO, ROG Zephyrus DUO and ProArt P16, ASUS is bringing proven innovation from across its broader portfolio into the workplace, helping shape the next generation of business products such as ExpertBook Ultra. Through its One PC strategy, ASUS applies technologies, design thinking and user experience learnings developed across its consumer, gaming, creator and commercial businesses to help shape more capable business devices. This approach helps organizations make smarter long-term technology investments as AI-ready devices become a more important part of PC refresh cycles.

Together, Vernon Coutinho’s appointment and ASUS Business Summit reflect the company’s long-term commitment to Canada and its ambition to grow across consumer, gaming and commercial markets.

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Business: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/

ASUS Zenbook DUO: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-duo-ux8407/

ROG Zephyrus DUO: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-duo-2026/

ASUS ProArt P16: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-creators/proart/proart-p16-h7606/

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-ultra/

ASUS ExpertCenter: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/desktops/all-series/

ASUS ExpertBook Laptops: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/laptops/expertbook/

ASUS Education: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/solutions/education/

ASUS Pressroom: https://press.asus.com/

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45ea7a6f-0026-4843-8a34-c97ae0d7ed53