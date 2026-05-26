Mama’s Creations to Host First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Earnings Call on June 8 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2026 after market close on June 8, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, June 8, 2026 to discuss the Company’s first quarter fiscal 2027 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 FY2027 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13760776

Webcast: MAMA Q1 FY2027 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “Fiscal 2027 is off to an exciting start, and we are operating from the strongest strategic position in the Company’s history. Our 4Cs framework – cost, controls, culture and catapult – continues to guide everything we do, and our ‘one plant, three locations’ operating model will allow us to unlock new levels of efficiency, flexibility and customer reach across our network. Following the recent successful transition of Crown’s legacy ERP system to our Mama’s corporate-wide ERP, Bay Shore integration continues to move forward with unparallelled transparency, because what gets measured, gets improved. The investments we are making today on new packaging technology and protein form factors will pay dividends today and into the future, which will continue to differentiate us in the marketplace and solidify our one stop shop credentials. Our cross-selling momentum between legacy Mama’s accounts and Crown 1’s incremental customer base is gaining traction and we are seeing meaningful early momentum from our new placements at Walmart and Target.

“Looking ahead, our near-term priorities are clear: drive Bay Shore toward our mid- to high-20s gross margin target, accelerate branded mix across our top retail accounts, and continue to leverage our strengthened balance sheet to pursue disciplined, accretive M&A. The $40 billion deli prepared foods category is large, growing and fragmented, and consumer preferences are moving decisively in our direction. We remain laser focused on building toward our vision of becoming the leading national one-stop shop deli solutions provider, and we look forward to discussing our first quarter results on our call.”

A playback of the call will be available through Friday, August 7, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13760776. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 12,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us