Flux Power Appoints Stuart “Stu” Jacover as Vice President of Sales, Material Handling

VISTA, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power, a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions and intelligent fleet management software for material handling and airport ground support equipment, today announced the appointment of Stu Jacover as Vice President of Sales, Material Handling.

Jacover brings more than 30 years of sales leadership, dealer network development, and strategic business growth experience across the material handling industry. Throughout his career, he has led multi-million-dollar sales organizations, expanded OEM partnerships, and driven market share growth across North America.

In his new role, Jacover will lead Flux Power’s material handling sales strategy, dealer engagement, national account growth, and customer expansion initiatives as the company continues accelerating adoption of lithium-ion energy solutions throughout the industry.

“Stuart’s deep understanding of the material handling landscape, combined with his proven track record in dealer development and enterprise sales leadership, makes him an exceptional addition to the Flux Power team,” said Krishna Vanka, Chief Executive Officer of Flux Power. “His experience working with leading OEMs and national accounts will help strengthen our market position and support the next phase of our growth.”

Prior to joining Flux Power, Jacover served as General Manager, National Accounts at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, where he managed a multi-million dollar national sales portfolio and led strategic account operations across North America. He also held senior leadership roles at Toyota Material Handling North America, Hoist Lift Truck Manufacturing, Hyster Company, and Exide Technologies.

“I’m excited to join Flux Power at such an important time in the company’s growth,” said Jacover. “Flux Power’s commitment to innovation, customer partnership, and operational excellence aligns perfectly with where the material handling industry is headed. I look forward to working with the team to help customers transition to smarter, more efficient lithium-ion solutions.”

Jacover’s background includes extensive experience in dealer channel strategy, national account development, and commercial operations. His accomplishments include negotiating major distribution agreements, expanding regional market share, and building high-performing sales organizations across the industrial and material handling sectors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling and airport ground support equipment (GSE). Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Flux Power’s revenue growth expectations and quotes from management. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause Flux Power’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Flux Power’s ability to amend the terms of its agreement with Gibraltar Business Capital, LLC and Flux Power’s continued access to its credit facility thereunder; Flux Power’s ability to continue as a going concern; Flux Power’s ability to meet projected revenue targets and generate sufficient cash from operations; Flux Power’s ability to remediate material weaknesses in its controls and procedures and also those identified in its internal control over financial reporting, or to accurately or timely report its financial condition or results of operations; Flux Power’s ability to continue to meet the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market; Flux Power’s ability to secure sufficient funding to support its current and proposed operations. Flux Power’s ability to manage its working capital requirements efficiently; Flux Power’s ability to obtain the necessary funds from its credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at existing or competitive prices and on a timely basis; Flux Power’s anticipated growth strategies and its ability to manage the expansion of its business operations effectively; Flux Power’s ability to maintain or increase its market share in the competitive markets in which it does business; Flux Power’s ability to grow its revenue, increase its gross profit margin and become a profitable business; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill its backlog of open sales orders due to delays in the receipt of key component parts and other potential manufacturing disruptions; Flux Power’s ability to keep up with rapidly changing technologies and evolving industry standards, including its ability to achieve technological advances; Flux Power’s dependence on the growth in demand for its products; Flux Power’s ability to compete with larger companies with far greater resources than it; Flux Power’s ability to shift to new suppliers and incorporate new components into its products in a manner that is not disruptive to its business; Flux Power’s ability to obtain and maintain UL Listings and OEM approvals for its energy storage solutions; Flux Power’s ability to diversify its product offerings and capture new market opportunities; Flux Power’s ability to source its needs for skilled labor, machinery, parts, and raw materials economically; Flux Power’s ability to retain and/or successfully recruit key members of its senior management team; Flux Power’s ability to diversify its customer base to reduce its current dependence on a few major customers; the impact of tariffs on Flux Power’s ability to cost-effectively source battery packs and materials used in its products; and the expense, timing and outcome of legal proceedings relating to Flux Power’s accounting practices, financial disclosures and employment policies and practices, investigations and information requests that may be initiated or that may be asserted Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Flux Power’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar . These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected, except as required by applicable law.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

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