Global Monitoring Tools Market to Reach USD 182.97 Billion by 2035 Driven by AI Observability and Cloud Adoption – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Monitoring Tools market size was valued at USD 33.11 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 182.97 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.37% over 2026–2035.”

Global Monitoring Tools Market is seeing a phase of exceptional growth, spurred by the need to digitally transform, rising popularity of cloud computing, and the inevitable move of enterprises toward AI-driven observability, which is revolutionizing the way companies look at their performance management software capabilities.





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The U.S. Monitoring Tools Market was valued at approximately USD 3.59 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 13.83 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.85%.

This market is marked by the highly concentrated nature of tech companies, digital-only firms, and cloud infrastructure providers whose high demands for monitoring solutions determine which products are adopted and feedback that influences product development within the global monitoring solutions providers industry.

AI-powered Observability Adoption Replacing Reactive Monitoring to Propel Market Growth Globally

The key factors driving the Monitoring Tools Market growth are the irreversible move of enterprises to cloud-native applications that have made the conventional way of monitoring ineffective in handling complex requirements, along with the emergence of observability platforms powered by AI technology, which have brought about revolutionary changes in reducing the mean time to detection and resolution, as well as preventing incidents, hence providing a substantial return on investment in monitoring tools for any enterprise that switches from legacy threshold monitoring systems to advanced observability solutions.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (AppDynamics)

Dynatrace, Inc.

Datadog, Inc.

Splunk Inc.

New Relic, Inc.

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

Elastic N.V.

Broadcom Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc.

LogicMonitor, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation (Azure Monitor)

Amazon Web Services (CloudWatch)

Google Cloud (Cloud Operations Suite)

SolarWinds Corporation

Zabbix LLC

Nagios Enterprises

Prometheus / Grafana Labs

Sumo Logic

Honeycomb.io

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Solutions retained the dominant component position with approximately 76.5% of the Monitoring Tools Market in 2025 due to the fundamental enterprise requirement for comprehensive monitoring platform deployments globally. Services is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of approximately 19.7% through 2035, propelled by the growing complexity of enterprise monitoring platform implementations.

By Deployment

Cloud-Based monitoring solutions held approximately 72.4% of the Monitoring Tools Market in 2025 owing to the structural alignment between cloud-delivered monitoring platforms globally. On-Premises is the fastest-growing deployment segment at a CAGR of approximately 23.4% through 2035 due to the regulated industry verticals that require on-premises data processing for compliance reasons.

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises dominated the Monitoring Tools Market with approximately 62.5% revenue share in 2025 due to their extensive IT infrastructures, multi-cloud environments, and growing reliance on real-time operational visibility across complex business ecosystems. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of approximately 18.4% due to the rising accessibility of cloud-based and subscription-driven monitoring solutions that reduce upfront infrastructure costs.

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Regional Analysis:

North America emerged as the leader in the Global Monitoring Tools Market in 2025, where about 87.4% of total revenue was generated in North America, largely due to the presence of major buyers of enterprise software products in the regions of finance, healthcare, technology, and retail along with venture-funded monitoring tool companies like Datadog, Dynatrace, New Relic, PagerDuty, and LogicMonitor, which have their offices based in the U.S.

The Asia-Pacific region is currently the fastest-growing regional market for monitoring tools, owing to China’s massive size of its digital economy that results in a huge need for monitoring capabilities on various technology platforms, finance organizations, and e-commerce firms in this second-biggest internet economy of the world.

Recent Developments:

2025: Dynatrace expanded its AI-powered monitoring platform with new cloud-native and hybrid infrastructure monitoring capabilities, enabling enterprises to leverage Davis AI for real-time performance analytics, automated root cause analysis, and integrated security observability across their full IT environment stack spanning cloud, on-premises, and edge deployments.

Dynatrace expanded its AI-powered monitoring platform with new cloud-native and hybrid infrastructure monitoring capabilities, enabling enterprises to leverage Davis AI for real-time performance analytics, automated root cause analysis, and integrated security observability across their full IT environment stack spanning cloud, on-premises, and edge deployments. 2025: Dynatrace introduced platform innovations at its Perform event, demonstrating AI-enhanced insight generation, predictive performance management, and business resilience features that extend the platform’s observability capabilities from infrastructure and application monitoring into business outcome monitoring with direct revenue and customer experience impact correlation.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MONITORING PERFORMANCE & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand demand distribution across monitoring solutions and services, along with improvements in system visibility, issue detection accuracy, and operational monitoring efficiency across enterprise infrastructures.

– helps you understand demand distribution across monitoring solutions and services, along with improvements in system visibility, issue detection accuracy, and operational monitoring efficiency across enterprise infrastructures. DEPLOYMENT SCALABILITY & CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends across cloud-based and on-premises monitoring platforms, including scalability improvements, remote accessibility enhancements, and infrastructure flexibility optimization.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends across cloud-based and on-premises monitoring platforms, including scalability improvements, remote accessibility enhancements, and infrastructure flexibility optimization. DOWNTIME REDUCTION & AUTOMATION METRICS – helps you analyze reductions in operational disruptions, manual monitoring workloads, maintenance complexity, infrastructure costs, and latency issues through advanced monitoring technologies and automation tools.

– helps you analyze reductions in operational disruptions, manual monitoring workloads, maintenance complexity, infrastructure costs, and latency issues through advanced monitoring technologies and automation tools. ENTERPRISE ADOPTION & WORKFLOW OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you assess monitoring tool adoption across large enterprises and SMEs, including operational efficiency gains, workflow automation improvements, and resource utilization optimization driven by real-time analytics demand.

– helps you assess monitoring tool adoption across large enterprises and SMEs, including operational efficiency gains, workflow automation improvements, and resource utilization optimization driven by real-time analytics demand. END-USER INFRASTRUCTURE RELIABILITY METRICS – helps you identify monitoring adoption trends across IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, government, retail, and other industries while evaluating infrastructure reliability, compliance management, and performance optimization capabilities.

– helps you identify monitoring adoption trends across IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, government, retail, and other industries while evaluating infrastructure reliability, compliance management, and performance optimization capabilities. SECURITY, COMPLIANCE & SERVICE CONTINUITY METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in reducing system failures, minimizing security risks, improving compliance visibility, and strengthening uninterrupted service delivery through intelligent monitoring platforms and predictive analytics.

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Monitoring Tools Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 33.11 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 182.97 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.37% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Solutions, Services)

• By Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises)

• By End-User (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Retail, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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