Hunter Water Expands Collaboration with Itron to Advance Digital Metering Program

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, is expanding its collaboration with Hunter Water, the water utility serving the Lower Hunter region of New South Wales, Australia, to support the utility’s digital water journey as part of its Digital Metering Pilot Program. Hunter Water aims to use data to improve water network management and reduce non-revenue water while enabling customers to better understand their usage and conserve water. As part of the pilot program, Hunter Water is deploying a variety of meters including Itron Intelis wSource NB-IoT ultrasonic water meters that will be managed through Temetra, Itron’s cloud‑based, multi‑vendor, multi‑commodity meter data management solution, which is already in use by the utility.

Hunter Water’s Digital Metering Pilot Program is focused on building a more data‑driven and resilient water network. With Itron’s technology, the utility aims to advance program objectives and detect leaks sooner, reduce water loss, improve operations and empower customers with better insight into their water use.

The pilot program will include 2,000 Itron Intelis wSource NB-IoT ultrasonic water meters, which the utility will begin deploying in Q3 2026, helping Hunter Water better understand how digital meters can support future water services. The Itron technology will provide near real-time visibility of customers’ water consumption, enabling faster leak detection and quicker response to reduce water loss.

Hunter Water will use Itron’s Temetra meter data management solution to manage data from both the new Itron digital meters and its existing mechanical meters—all within a single system, supporting Hunter Water’s digital water journey. This centralised system enables Hunter Water to unlock greater value from its metering data and support ongoing operational improvements and more informed decision making as water resources become increasingly constrained.

Over the past nine years, Hunter Water has achieved a 33 percent reduction in water leaks across its water network through a range of solutions implemented under its water loss reduction program. The addition of digital meters and other water loss reduction projects across its service territory keeps the utility positioned to continue building on this progress. Itron’s digital meters combined with its communication modules will support Hunter Water in meeting its water conservation and reliable operational aspirations.

“At Hunter Water, we are committed to embracing innovative solutions that support our community and help us reduce water losses across our network,” said Matt Hingston, Executive Manager, Customer Services. “Digital water meters provide more timely and detailed insight into water consumption, which helps us identify potential leaks sooner and respond more effectively. Just as importantly, this data helps Hunter Water to tailor our approach to directly engaging with customers about their water use and to encourage them to make more informed decisions about conservation.”

“With decades of history working together, Itron and Hunter Water have delivered projects that reflect evolving operational goals and changing environmental conditions,” said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device Solutions at Itron. “As an existing Temetra customer for more than five years, deploying Itron digital water meters represents the next step in Hunter Water’s digital water journey. Temetra gives Hunter Water the flexibility to adopt and deploy new technologies at its own pace, supporting both current needs and future innovation. We look forward to continuing our work together and helping the utility achieve its long term operational and water management goals.”

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

Itron®, the Itron Logo, Intelis, and Temetra are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and/or other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

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