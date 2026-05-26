SUSE Updates Global and Americas Leadership to Elevate Customer Execution and Support

LUXEMBOURG, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUSE®, a global leader of enterprise open source solutions, today announced several leadership appointments. By bolstering resources in key growth regions - most notably with new executive leadership for the Americas - SUSE is streamlining global operations to better serve enterprise needs and accelerate modernization.

SUSE has appointed Ton Musters as chief sales officer. Musters, who previously served as general manager of EMEA, will join SUSE’s executive leadership team and oversee global sales execution. He will focus on strengthening customer relationships, scaling SUSE’s market presence and deepening partnerships.

To better serve the evolving needs of its customers, SUSE is consolidating its North American and Latin American operations into a single Americas region. This unified structure makes it easier for customers across both sub-regions to access SUSE's specialized expertise and accelerate their modernization goals. Jeff Paul, appointed general manager of the Americas, will steer the region's long-term strategy to ensure enterprise customers benefit from a more cohesive, deeply integrated partner experience. Paul brings more than 20 years of technology leadership from WSO2, Red Hat, Intel, and IBM, with a deep track record of scaling enterprise software systems to help large organizations manage their IT infrastructure securely and efficiently.

Partnering with him, Tina Steincke joins as vice president of North America sales to oversee immediate regional field execution and customer delivery. Steincke brings more than 20 years of IT leadership from Red Hat and IBM, with a proven track record of helping major enterprise clients navigate complex digital transformations. Her expertise lies in moving beyond product-level discussions to map open source solutions - including containerization, automation, and AI - directly to concrete customer business outcomes. Furthermore, she has extensive experience modernizing procurement processes and cloud hyperscaler strategies to improve customer relationships and ease technology adoption.

"As we enter our next phase of growth, aligning our leadership to our core strengths, global execution, and our partner ecosystem is paramount," said Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, chief executive officer, SUSE. "Ton’s proven track record in EMEA, combined with Jeff and Tina’s deep expertise in delivering customer-centric open source strategies, make them the ideal leaders to elevate how we support and empower our customers globally and across the Americas."

"SUSE’s success has always been rooted in providing customers with true choice and the digital sovereignty they need to innovate,” said Ton Musters, chief sales officer, SUSE. “The priority is to sharpen our global sales execution to better meet the evolving needs of our customers. By fostering a culture of agility and resilience, we will ensure that SUSE remains the partner of choice for enterprises navigating the complexities of modernization."



About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader of enterprise open source software. By transforming community innovations into secure, sovereign and AI-ready solutions, SUSE empowers customers to escape vendor lock-in and regain control of their IT destiny. Through industry-leading Linux, Kubernetes, Edge and AI infrastructure solutions, SUSE delivers the flexibility to innovate everywhere - from the data center to multi-cloud and out to the edge. Only SUSE also manages many Linux and Kubernetes distributions. At SUSE, Choice Happens because we prioritize community, interoperability and relentless innovation. Discover how we power mission-critical resilience at www.suse.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Romoff

rachel.romoff@suse.com