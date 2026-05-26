Meritage Homes Renews Partnership With Operation Homefront, Donating Mortgage-Free Home To Military Family in Mississippi

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As America celebrates 250 years of independence, Meritage Homes, the fifth largest homebuilder in the U.S., honors those who protect our freedom through its continued partnership with Operation Homefront’s Permanent Homes for Veterans Program. This year, Meritage will provide a brand-new, mortgage-free home to a military family in Gulfport, Mississippi—one of Meritage’s newest divisions. Since 2013, Meritage has built and donated 22 mortgage-free homes to deserving veterans and their families.

“We’re honored to partner with Operation Homefront for another year, helping provide military veterans with a safe and stable place to call home as they transition to civilian life,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. “While honoring our service members and their families is important every year, this year holds special meaning as our nation marks a historic milestone. Homeownership is a cornerstone of the American Dream, and we’re proud to play a role in making that dream a reality for those who have served.”

Located in Meritage’s new Hidden Trails community in Gulfport, the 2,000 square-foot home will feature four-bedrooms, three-bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The community offers quick access to I-10, nearby shopping, dining, and Gulfport’s beaches and entertainment.

This year's recipients will be announced in September and presented the keys at a ceremony in November in celebration of Veterans Day.

"We are deeply grateful to Meritage Homes for providing a mortgage-free home as an investment in the future of one of our military families," said Rear Admiral (ret) Alan Reyes, CEO of Operation Homefront. "This home will offer the family the opportunity to focus on what matters most: strength, stability, and security for the next chapter of their lives. We thank Meritage Homes for honoring their service in such a powerful way.”

For more information about the Meritage’s partnership with Operation Homefront, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/operation-homefront.

About Meritage Homes Corporation:

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2025. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Meritage has delivered over 210,000 homes in its 41-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

Contact:

Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and External Communications

(480) 515-8979

media@meritagehomes.com