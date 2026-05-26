INE Earns 43 G2 Summer 2026 Awards for Cybersecurity and Technical Skills Training

Cary, NC, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a global leader in hands-on cybersecurity and technical training, today announced it has earned a record-breaking 43 badges in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports — nearly doubling the company’s previous high and reinforcing INE’s momentum across cybersecurity and technical workforce development.

The awards span cybersecurity professional development, technical skills development, and online course provider categories, including recognition across enterprise, SMB, and international regional markets.

Because G2 rankings are driven by verified customer reviews, the awards reflect direct feedback from cybersecurity and IT professionals using INE to build real-world technical skills.

As organizations face growing pressure to close cybersecurity and technical skills gaps, demand continues to rise for hands-on workforce development platforms that help teams build practical, operational readiness — not just theoretical knowledge.

Highlights from the Summer 2026 reports include:

Record 43 G2 Summer 2026 awards

Recognition across enterprise and SMB markets worldwide

Leadership placement in cybersecurity professional development

Global recognition spanning EMEA, Europe, APAC, India, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Momentum Grid® recognition reflecting strong customer satisfaction and growth

The recognition reflects growing demand for hands-on cybersecurity and technical workforce development solutions that help organizations build practical, operational readiness.

“Organizations are prioritizing workforce readiness and measurable technical capability more than ever before,” said INE’s Chief Executive Officer, Lindsey Rinehart. “These awards validate the impact of hands-on learning and reflect the trust cybersecurity and IT teams place in INE to help them build practical, real-world skills.”

INE delivers hands-on training across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, AI, infrastructure, and data science through expert-led instruction, immersive labs, cyber ranges, and certification preparation.

Organizations Choose INE for:

Hands-on labs and cyber ranges that simulate real-world environments

Training across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, AI, infrastructure, and data science

Certification preparation for leading industry vendors

Workforce development solutions for enterprise and growing technical teams

Business analytics and reporting for learner progress and team readiness

Flexible training solutions designed to scale with organizational needs

INE’s business solutions help organizations scale workforce development through hands-on technical training, certification preparation, analytics, and reporting designed to support both team performance and long-term organizational readiness.

Learn why cybersecurity and IT professionals worldwide continue to rank INE among the leading platforms for hands-on technical training at ine.com/enterprise.

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