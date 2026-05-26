Advantive Acquires Insequence, Strengthening Its Leadership in Automotive Manufacturing and Supply Chain Software

Tampa, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantive , a provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, today announced its acquisition of Insequence , a leading provider of automotive sequencing and manufacturing execution system (MES) software headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Automotive manufacturers and suppliers are navigating increasing production complexity, evolving OEM requirements, and ongoing supply chain volatility. In this environment, real-time sequencing accuracy, plant floor visibility, and AI-driven production intelligence have become critical to operational success. Insequence has been at the forefront of just-in-sequence (JIS) and MES innovation for three decades, enabling automotive suppliers to synchronize production, optimize inventory, and meet stringent delivery requirements with precision and reliability.

Insequence delivers a comprehensive suite of automotive-focused solutions, including sequencing, MES, scheduling, inventory management, and data warehousing capabilities. Its software supports hundreds of facilities across North America, South America, and Europe, serving more than 20 global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their supplier networks. By combining sequencing expertise with deep manufacturing execution functionality, Insequence empowers customers with end-to-end production control and enhanced supply chain coordination.

“Advantive focuses on transformational manufacturing and distribution-centric software. This acquisition significantly expands our capabilities in automotive manufacturing and sequencing,” said Duane George , CEO of Advantive. “Insequence has built a powerful platform and a strong reputation within the automotive ecosystem. By bringing Insequence into Advantive, we are strengthening our ability to support complex, high-precision manufacturing environments while advancing our Advantive ONE AI platform strategy, connecting plant floor data with AI-driven insights to enable smarter, faster decision-making across the automotive ecosystem.”

Advantive is a leading provider of specialty distribution and manufacturing software with capabilities across industries, including food & beverage, aerospace & defense, packaging, construction, and automotive. The acquisition of Insequence enhances Advantive’s MES and plant floor execution portfolio, further expanding its ability to deliver integrated, real-time production intelligence and supply chain synchronization to global manufacturers. As part of Advantive’s broader Advantive ONE innovation framework, Insequence customers will benefit from continued advancements in connected data and AI-enabled insights designed to enhance decision-making across complex manufacturing environments.

“We are proud to join Advantive and begin an exciting new chapter for Insequence,” said Tom Mitchell , President and CEO of Insequence. “Our team has remained focused on helping global automotive suppliers and logistics organizations meet the mission-critical demands of their automotive manufacturing customers through operational excellence powered by sequencing and manufacturing execution technology. With Advantive’s scale, expertise, and resources, we are well-positioned to accelerate innovation — including the adoption of AI-driven capabilities — while continuing to deliver the high-performance solutions our customers rely on every day.”

About Advantive

Advantive is a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies, offering purpose-built ERP, MES and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 7,270 customers and operating in 88 countries, Advantive’s software solutions simplify complex processes, optimize operational visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive’s software uses automation, seamless integration and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, ecommerce and delivery – making the complex, simple. More information about Advantive can be found at https://advantive.com .

About Insequence

Founded in 1996, Insequence is a global provider of automotive sequencing and manufacturing execution software solutions. Its platform includes just-in-sequence (JIS) applications, MES, scheduling, inventory management, and data warehousing tools designed specifically for the automotive supplier ecosystem. Insequence’s solutions are deployed across automotive facilities worldwide, helping manufacturers synchronize production, improve visibility, and meet complex OEM requirements with confidence.