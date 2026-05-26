Syndigo Names Sona Chawla and Brian Tilzer to Board of Directors to Advance AI-Driven Commerce and Retail Innovation

CHICAGO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndigo , a global leader in Product Experience Management solutions, today announced the appointment of Sona Chawla and Brian Tilzer to its Board of Directors. The additions bring deep expertise across digital commerce, retail transformation, customer experience and enterprise technology as Syndigo continues to expand its role helping brands and retailers deliver highly accurate, AI-powered product experiences across every channel.

The appointments come at a time when companies are under increasing pressure to improve product data quality, accelerate omnichannel commerce initiatives and meet rising consumer expectations for seamless digital experiences. As AI reshapes commerce, Syndigo continues to invest in helping enterprises modernize how they manage and distribute product information at scale.

Sona Chawla is a seasoned technology and retail executive with leadership experience spanning digital transformation, e-commerce, data and customer experience strategy. She has held executive leadership roles at companies including Kohl’s, Walgreens, Dell and CDW, where she led large-scale digital and omnichannel initiatives designed to drive growth and customer engagement. Sona is also on the Board of Directors for CarMax, the innovative US-based used vehicle retailer.

is a seasoned technology and retail executive with leadership experience spanning digital transformation, e-commerce, data and customer experience strategy. She has held executive leadership roles at companies including Kohl’s, Walgreens, Dell and CDW, where she led large-scale digital and omnichannel initiatives designed to drive growth and customer engagement. Sona is also on the Board of Directors for CarMax, the innovative US-based used vehicle retailer. Brian Tilzer is a technology and digital commerce executive with deep expertise in retail transformation, customer engagement and enterprise AI strategy. He previously held executive leadership roles at Best Buy, CVS Health and Staples, where he led digital and AI initiatives driving growth and customer experience. He also serves as an independent board director at Signet Jewelers, the largest jewelry retailer in North America and the UK.





“Sona and Brian each bring an exceptional track record helping global organizations navigate digital transformation and evolving customer expectations,” said Simon Angove, CEO of Syndigo. “Their combined expertise across retail, commerce technology, data strategy and customer engagement will help guide Syndigo as we continue to scale our platform, expand our market leadership and help brands and retailers succeed in an increasingly complex commerce environment.”

The board appointments reflect Syndigo’s continued focus on helping global companies navigate a rapidly evolving commerce landscape, where AI-driven discovery, digital shelf optimization and connected product content are increasingly critical competitive differentiators.

“Agentic AI is changing how consumers discover and shop, and the brands and retailers that win will be the ones with product experiences that are accurate, rich and connected across every channel. Syndigo is built for exactly this moment, and I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to help seize it,” said Tilzer.

“As commerce continues to evolve, high-quality, connected product data is foundational to delivering exceptional product experiences. Syndigo is uniquely positioned to help brands and retailers navigate that complexity, and I’m excited to support the company during this important phase of growth,” shared Chawla.

To learn more about Syndigo’s Board of Directors, please visit http://syndigo.com/directors .

About Syndigo

Syndigo helps brands, retailers, and distributors drive growth and loyalty through exceptional product experiences. Connecting more than 15,000 brands and 3,500 retailers through the industry’s leading commerce data pool, Syndigo delivers the most complete and composable Product Experience Management (PXM) and product MDM solutions. Companies rely on Syndigo to organize and enrich product data, publish it everywhere they sell, and optimize performance through AI-powered insights. Brands and retailers including J.M. Smucker Company, Dole International, Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive, L’Occitane, Unilever, Weber, Boden, Kroger, Sprouts, Menards, and AutoZone drive growth with Syndigo. Learn more at www.syndigo.com.

Media Contact

Walker Sands for Syndigo

syndigo@walkersands.com