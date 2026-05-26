Franklin Access introduces Enterprise-Grade Security Wi-Fi Routers with triple-layer protection for families and businesses, and an easy-to-use mobile app

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Access (DBA of Franklin Wireless), a global leader in 5G and 4G LTE wireless solutions, announced the launch of a sophisticated three-layer security system integrated with its Wi-Fi Routers and designed to provide enterprise-grade protection for everyday users.

A free trial of the service is available on all Franklin Wi-Fi routers. This innovative system operates automatically in the background, blocking millions of malicious websites in real-time to safeguard Kids, Seniors, Families, and Businesses.

First of its kind, Franklin’s Wi-Fi routers have robust security protocols and privacy enhancements to protect all device users, including seniors, kids, and businesses.

Layer 1: Foundation

Franklin’s DNS filters block and redirect outgoing traffic to potentially dangerous sites, delivering enterprise-grade security at the foundational layer. We currently block over 15 million sites, including Malware, Phishing, Gambling, and Adult content.

Layer 2: Network

This layer ensures enterprise-level security of all connected devices. Device management features ensure that all devices, including Smart TVs, Gaming consoles, cell phones, and laptops used for browsing, must pass through robust, low-latency content filters, ensuring users a safe, secure, and high-performance experience.

Layer 3: Application

Application-level security. This layer provides additional security for smartphone and tablet users. When the mobile app is installed, location tracking, geofencing, and app blocking are optional standard features of the layer, while special care is provided to parents to add screentime and app time limits to kids. Application-level security controls work continuously regardless of which operating system it uses or how the device is connected to the internet.

"Providing connectivity comes with a deep sense of responsibility," said OC Kim, President and CEO of Franklin Access. "In this new AI era, we are taking every necessary step to safeguard user privacy. With our Defense in Depth framework, we take on the heavy lifting of security management, while providing users with a simple and easy to use Mobile App."

Franklin Wi-Fi Routers are available for purchase today at https://a.co/d/0j828F5P or https://seiona.com

Franklin is actively looking for partners to expand globally. Contact sales@fraklinaccess.com today.

About Franklin Access

Franklin Access (FKWL) specializes in integrated solutions, leveraging 4G LTE and 5G technologies. From mobile device management to network management solutions, the company designs innovative connectivity solutions. Explore more at FranklinAccess.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors.

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@franklinaccess.com