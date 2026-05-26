POMA Grill Launch Marks Context Engineering Breakthrough

Berlin, BERLIN, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POMA AI, a Berlin-based document intelligence company, announced the release of its new POMA Grill context engine for enterprise customers. The first-of-its-kind tool is expected to significantly reduce costs and accelerate development time for AI solution providers and other organizations with significant data management needs.

POMA Grill provides a full, drop-in RAG pipeline without the overhead of devops setup cost or maintenance.

"We built POMA Grill to meet the needs of development teams who demand versatility, transparency, and accuracy from their RAG stacks," says Dr. Alexander Kihm, founder and chief scientist of POMA AI. "From ingestion to assembly, POMA Grill streamlines and supercharges every step of the context engineering process."

POMA Grill combines POMA AI’s groundbreaking OCR document ingestion and hierarchical chunking tool with a unique, secure storage approach (vector and full-text search included) plus optimized retrieval. Organizations can then query their data to receive precisely accurate responses while minimizing token costs by 77 percent.

In addition to industry-leading accuracy and cost savings, POMA Grill also offers easy integration into existing workflows thanks to its fully-managed, end-to-end architecture. Teams running POMA Grill will be able to focus on getting insights from querying their data rather than running and maintaining the system. As a result, the tool eliminates the need for problem-specific data pipelines or case-specific systems for various data management tasks.

POMA AI began developing POMA Grill after receiving multiple requests from service companies building chatbots and RAG pipelines for third parties, who were frustrated by the time and expense required to develop their own infrastructure. POMA Grill allows such organizations to focus on creating products for their customers, instead of building and maintaining their own internal systems.

POMA Grill is available at a variety of price points, starting at €89. A small free tier is available for testing and hobbyists).

POMA AI, founded by Dr. Alexander Kihm, was awarded a U.S. patent in 2025 for its groundbreaking hierarchical chunking technology. The company was selected to kick off the Startup Showcase at Web Summit Lisbon 2025.



ABOUT POMA AI: POMA AI is a Berlin-based document intelligence company building infrastructure for enterprise RAG systems. Additional information about POMA AI can be found on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Press Inquiries

Florian Athens

fa [at] poma-ai.com

https://poma-ai.com