Vardhan Wealth Management Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

Farmington Hills, MI, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vardhan Wealth Management (“Vardhan”) proudly marks its five-year anniversary, reflecting the firm’s steadfast commitment to serving high-net-worth families and business owners.

After more than 25 years in the wirehouse world, Monish Verma, Founding Partner and CEO, founded Vardhan with a clear objective: to create an independent firm designed around the long-term needs, complexities, and changing lives of its clients.

“It was never about leaving a firm that served us well,” said Verma. “It was about establishing the flexibility to build more intentionally around our clients, their families, businesses, and long-term aspirations.”

Over the past five years, Vardhan Wealth Management has continued to deepen longstanding relationships while welcoming new families and business owners seeking a more comprehensive and personalized wealth management experience. As client needs became more sophisticated, the firm has expanded its capabilities to provide deeper, more tailored planning, broader investment opportunities, and more coordinated support across increasingly complex financial lives.

This continued expansion of both clients and services has contributed to Vardhan increasing its assets under management by more than 70% since becoming an independent firm. The firm’s substantial growth reflects its ongoing commitment to helping clients navigate the interconnected aspects of wealth, including investment management, estate and legacy planning, philanthropic strategies, business succession planning, and family governance, all through a tax-efficient lens.

“At Vardhan, we believe wealth management should extend beyond managing assets; it should help families navigate complexity with clarity and confidence,” Verma added.

This approach is built on the belief that sophisticated wealth requires thoughtful, intentional planning and coordination with a long-term perspective, and that advisory relationships should evolve alongside client values, goals, and responsibilities. Everything Vardhan does centers around their guiding principle: strong advisory relationships should endure across generations.

The anniversary also provides an opportunity to recognize the clients, team members, and strategic partners whose trust and support have contributed to the firm’s growth and development.

“What has been most meaningful over the past five years is not the firm’s significant growth in assets, clients, and team members, but the opportunity to continuously enhance the way we serve families as their needs evolve,” said Verma. “The trust our clients place in us is something we never take for granted, and we remain focused on building a firm designed to support the families we serve for generations to come.

About Vardhan Wealth Management

Vardhan Wealth Management is an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth families, physicians and business owners through comprehensive financial planning and investment advisory services. The firm focuses on helping clients navigate the complexities of wealth with a personalized, relationship-driven approach. For more information, please visit www.vardhanwealth.com.

Investment advisory and financial planning services offered through Summit Financial, LLC., ("Summit") a SEC-Registered Investment Adviser, doing business as Vardhan Wealth Management.

Press Inquiries

Abbie Sheridan

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5162867056

https://vardhanwealth.com/

27555 Executive Drive

Suite 190

Farmington Hills, MI 48331