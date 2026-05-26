See You Downtown: Toronto gears up for a summer in the spotlight

Toronto, ON, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “See you downtown.” That's the message from the Toronto Downtown West BIA (TDWBIA), which is launching its spring and summer lineup of free events as the city gears up for one of its busiest and most exciting summers in years, with thousands of visitors expected to move through the downtown core each day.

Under the banner “ See You Downtown ,” the season features programming across music, movies, wellness and community, running June through September. From pre-game meetups to late-night patios, the district will be a natural gathering place for people moving between sports, entertainment and cultural events.

“This is going to be one of the busiest summers we’ve seen in years, and the Downtown West will be right in the middle of it,” said Dana Duncanson, Managing Director, TDWBIA. “The goal is simple: we want people to come downtown, explore the neighbourhood, and spend time here. Our restaurants, hotels, venues and small businesses are ready to welcome them.”

The increased foot traffic is expected to provide a meaningful boost to local businesses, while also creating more visibility for independent retailers, artists and entrepreneurs across the district.

Spanning King West Village, the Entertainment District and surrounding areas including landmarks like Rogers Centre, the CN Tower and Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, the TDWBIA is home to some of the city’s most recognized venues, restaurants and cultural destinations, and will serve as a key hub for visitors and residents all summer long.

“See You Downtown” Programming Highlights

Taking place at The Deck at Clarence Square Park (at Spadina Ave. and Wellington St. W.), See You Downtown is a series of free summer programming inviting locals and visitors to drop in, hang out and explore the Downtown West, between matches, after work, or anytime in between.

Summer Kick-off Celebration Weekend

June 11 (5:00 - 9:00 p.m.) and June 12 to June 13 (12:00 - 9:00 p.m.)

Clarence Square Park

A three-day celebration anchored by a live music showcase with local artists performing across a range of genres and cultural influences.

Summer Music Series

Thursdays and Fridays, June to September, 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Clarence Square Park

Weekly live music series taking place every Thursday and Friday evening through the end of September, featuring a rotating lineup of local performers of various genres and acoustic sets curated by Canada’s Music Incubator .

Chess in the Park

June 20, July 18, August 15, September 19, 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Clarence Square Park

In partnership with Knightcap Chess Club, this free monthly series invites players of all levels to take part in community chess games.

Beyond The Deck, additional events taking place across the district throughout the summer include: WellnessTO, Doggie Fest Toronto, and Downtown Movies in the Park.

WellnessTO: Unlocked

June 13, throughout the district, (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

WellnessTO is returning June 13 for a neighbourhood-wide wellness day, welcoming health-conscious residents and community members to explore all that the district has to offer.

The event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. with a free yoga class in Clarence Square Park, where participants will also receive a map (available online as well) indicating participating businesses offering complimentary or discounted classes/services and facility tours throughout the day.

Doggie Fest Toronto

Sunday, June 14, 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Roundhouse Park

255 Bremner Blvd.

Doggie Fest Toronto returns for its third year with a free, pet-friendly event promising a tail-wagging good time. Featuring a giant ball pit, agility zone, lure course, vendor marketplace, aura photography experience, sketch artist, live DJ, soccer-themed fan zone, and a tailgate barbecue from Steam Whistle Brewing.

Downtown Movies in the Park

Wednesdays, June 24 to July 29, 9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

David Pecaut Square

215 King St W, Toronto.

In partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival, Downtown Movies in the Park returns with six weeks of free outdoor screenings at David Pecaut Square, right under the downtown skyline. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. On-site concessions will be available.

The series celebrates six timeless sports films about underdogs and misfits on the unlikely road to victory, defying the odds and smashing expectations in pursuit of their dreams.

Each screening begins at 9:30 p.m., preceded by a 9:00 p.m. pre-show featuring live performances, photo opportunities, film introductions, and music. All screenings include open captions.

DATES AND MOVIE TITLES:

June 24

Next Goal Wins (2023), Directed by Taika Waititi

July 1

Cool Runnings (1993), Directed by Jon Turteltaub

July 8

A League of Their Own (1992), Directed by Penny Marshall

July 15

The First Slam Dunk (2022), Directed by Takehiko Inoue

July 22

Bend It Like Beckham (2002), Directed by Gurinder Chadha

July 29

Remember the Titans (2000), Directed by Boaz Yakin

See the full TDWBIA 2026 Summer Guide at yourexperienceawaits.ca and live updates on social @to_downtownwest .

These events are made possible in part thanks to the support of the City of Toronto and the Community Celebration Support Fund.

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About Toronto Downtown West BIA

The Toronto Downtown West Business Improvement Area represents a vibrant urban community of the best in arts and culture, hospitality, sports and business. The area includes many of the city’s most iconic destinations - TIFF Lightbox, Rogers Centre, Roy Thomson Hall, the CN Tower and more - and is home to leading institutions, world-class restaurants, a workforce of 83,000 people, 55,000 residents, and more than 19 million annual visitors, and represents more than 3,000 businesses.

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