Nift Adds Former Disney and ESPN Executive as Commerce Media Platform Accelerates Growth

BOSTON, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nift, the commerce media platform helping companies create trusted, opt-in customer experiences, today announced the appointment of Marc Mallett as Senior Partner Sales Director.

Mallett joins Nift following leadership roles at Disney Advertising and ESPN, where he helped scale Disney’s automated advertising business to more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

The hire comes as Nift continues expanding across commerce media, fintech, retail, travel, and subscription ecosystems following its second consecutive year on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and broader international expansion efforts across the UK and APAC.

Mallett brings more than two decades of experience across media, advertising, and technology, including international leadership roles with ESPN Asia Pacific and advisory work with early-stage media and advertising technology companies. At Nift, he will help lead strategic partner growth initiatives.

“Marc has spent his career helping companies navigate major shifts in media, advertising, and customer engagement,” said Saket Mehta, Chief Revenue Officer at Nift. “His experience across partnerships, monetization, and platform growth will be incredibly valuable as we continue expanding Nift’s global partner ecosystem.”

Nift’s platform is built around opt-in, value-exchange experiences designed to strengthen customer engagement without interrupting the core user experience — an approach Mallett believes reflects where the industry is heading.

“Consumers are becoming far more selective with their attention, and that’s fundamentally changing how platforms think about engagement and monetization,” said Mallett. “What stood out to me about Nift is that the company is building around value exchange and customer experience rather than interruption.”

About Nift

Nift is a commerce media technology platform that helps consumer platforms and publishers create trusted, opt-in experiences that drive engagement, loyalty, and revenue growth.

Consumer platforms including Cash App, Klarna, Dell, Afterpay, Life360, iHeartMedia, Foot Locker, and ParkMobile partner with Nift to introduce customers to consumer brands such as Disney, Sam’s Club, Fabletics, and thousands of others through high-value experiences delivered at meaningful moments in the customer journey.

Each month, Nift facilitates more than 50 million customer engagement moments across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Over the past two years, Nift has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, reflecting 1,111% revenue growth over three years.

Contact Information

Nift

Media Relations

press@gonift.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52123161-2250-400d-8f24-2cc78e6a5dc6