Missouri Trucking School Launches New CDL Training Facility in Hazelwood, Missouri

HAZELWOOD, Mo., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missouri Trucking School (“MTS”), a new CDL and truck driver training facility, today announced the launch of its training program in partnership with ITF Group , a leading logistics and transportation provider located in Hazelwood, Missouri. Located within ITF Group’s headquarters, the school offers students a unique opportunity to train inside a functioning, state-of-the-art trucking environment designed to prepare drivers for real-world success from day one.

“MTS is committed to empowering individuals through comprehensive CDL training that helps students build careers with confidence, safety, and financial independence,” says Dusty Cushard, Director of Training at Missouri Trucking School. “Our goal is not only to prepare students to earn their CDL, but to equip them with the hands-on experience, technical knowledge, and professionalism needed to succeed in today’s transportation industry. Through practical instruction and training, students gain the confidence to enter the workforce as skilled, safety-conscious drivers.”

Unlike traditional CDL programs, MTS combines classroom instruction with training inside a live logistics environment to provide students with real-world driving experience. The program includes behind-the-wheel instruction, vehicle inspection and equipment operation training, and practical skills designed to prepare graduates for careers in the transportation industry.

Students will also have access to immersive driving simulator technology capable of recreating dangerous and high-pressure driving conditions, including severe weather events and emergency situations such as tire blowouts, allowing students to safely gain experience handling scenarios many drivers may not encounter during standard CDL training.

The school’s launch comes at a pivotal moment for the transportation industry as workforce shortages, safety concerns, and increasing demand for qualified drivers continue to reshape the trucking landscape. Missouri’s recent recognition of truck driving as a skilled trade has also created new opportunities for workforce development programs and future partnerships with local school districts and workforce organizations.

MTS will be hosting an Open House event on Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., inviting prospective students, community members, and industry partners to tour the facility, experience the training simulator, meet instructors, and learn more about the program offerings.

To learn more about Missouri Trucking School, or to enroll in the program, visit 18mts.com .

About Missouri Trucking School

Missouri Trucking School (MTS) is a CDL and truck driver training facility based in Hazelwood, Missouri. Operated within a live logistics environment, MTS provides hands-on commercial driver training designed to prepare students for real-world trucking careers through practical instruction, advanced simulator technology, and industry-focused curriculum.

About ITF Group

Founded in 2012, ITF Group LLC is a trusted asset-based 3PL partner delivering smart, scalable logistics solutions across North America and beyond. Through its family of brands – ITF Group , ForwardNow , and HaulerHub – the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including Full Truckload (FTL), Less Than Truckload (LTL), warehousing, last-mile delivery, and global forwarding. Powered by a tech-driven approach, a high-performance fleet, and an experienced team, ITF Group enables seamless supply chain execution and greater visibility for its customers. Whether it’s across the street or across the globe, ITF Group gets it there.