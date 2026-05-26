FIVE IRON GOLF BUILDS MOMENTUM IN DUBAI WITH SECOND UAE LOCATION IN BUSINESS BAY

New York, NY, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, today announced that its Business Bay location is now open, continuing the brand’s international expansion while deepening its presence in one of the world’s most dynamic business and lifestyle destinations.

Located at Damac Towers by Paramount in Business Bay, the approximately 6,500-square-foot venue brings Five Iron’s signature blend of technology-driven golf, premium hospitality, and social entertainment to one of Dubai’s most dynamic business and lifestyle districts. Positioned near DIFC, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall, the Business Bay location is designed to serve professionals, residents, and visitors seeking a high-quality environment for recreation, networking, and events in the heart of the city.

The Business Bay venue features five Trackman-powered simulators with multi-angle swing analysis and access to hundreds of world-renowned courses, providing opportunities for practice, play, and competition year-round regardless of weather conditions. Complementing the golf experience, the venue also includes three multisport simulators, offering interactive gameplay across sports such as soccer, football, and disc golf, along with skill-based challenges designed for groups of all experience levels. A private simulator room offers a dedicated space for small groups, client entertainment, and corporate gatherings, while flexible booking options support everything from casual play to league participation and private events. Guests can also evaluate their equipment and test the latest technology through Callaway club fitting experiences, creating a seamless pathway from practice to performance.

“We have been very tactical about selecting a location for our second Five Iron in the UAE, and Damac Towers by Paramount checked all the right boxes for us,” said David Zabinsky, Managing Partner of Five Iron Golf UAE. “This venue allows us to bring the dynamic Five Iron experience closer to Dubai's business communities while continuing to create an inviting destination for both dedicated golfers and those looking for a unique social and dining experience."

Beyond golf, the venue is designed as a hospitality-forward sports bar and entertainment destination, featuring a full-service bar, lounge-style seating, and interactive games including pool and darts. The space reflects Five Iron’s modern design aesthetic, balancing elevated finishes with an energetic social atmosphere suited for after-work gatherings, client meetings, group outings, and private events.

“Dubai continues to be one of the most dynamic markets in the world for hospitality-driven entertainment concepts,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. “The success of our first Dubai location confirmed strong demand for an experience that blends technology, sport, and social connection. Expanding into Business Bay allows us to further serve a global audience of professionals, residents, and visitors seeking a premium, welcoming environment to play, practice, and connect.”

Five Iron Golf first entered the UAE market with its Dubai Marina flagship location in 2024, establishing strong demand for a technology-enabled golf and social experience in the region. Since opening, the Business Bay venue has expanded Five Iron’s presence within Dubai’s commercial core, further positioning the brand to serve both business and leisure audiences across the city.

Backed by leading investors including Callaway Golf and Enlightened Hospitality Investments, founded by Danny Meyer, Five Iron Golf operates more than 40 locations globally and continues to grow across major cities in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

The Business Bay location is now open and accepting reservations for simulator play, private events, corporate gatherings, and group bookings.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is a leader in indoor golf and entertainment with a global presence of 40 locations across 20 states and 6 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as an ideal space for private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

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