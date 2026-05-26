NOVARC AND HANWHA OCEAN SIGN MOU FOR INNOVATION COLLABORATION ON WELDING AUTOMATION AND AI-POWERED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES FOR ADVANCED SHIPBUILDING APPLICATIONS

VICTORIA, CANADA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies Inc. , the industrial Physical AI company reinventing welding automation for the global fabrication industry, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hanwha Ocean, a world-class shipbuilder specializing in commercial vessels, offshore plants and naval ships. The MoU is significant as a proposed strategic research collaboration framework that connects Hanwha Ocean with Novarc’s expertise in welding automation and AI-enabled manufacturing technologies for advanced shipbuilding applications.

Under the MoU, the two companies will work together to collaborate on the development of AI-powered manufacturing processes designed to enhance production efficiency and precision within the maritime sector. The collaboration aims to leverage Novarc’s breakthrough AI and vision automation solutions specifically for the demanding requirements of commercial and naval shipbuilding.

"We are excited to support the future needs of the defence and naval industrial base through this collaboration, applying industrial Physical AI to some of the world’s most demanding manufacturing environments," said Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO of Novarc, at the signing of the MoU at BC Innovation Day, hosted by Hanwa Ocean in Victoria, B.C.

The landmark event brought together approximately 100 organizations - including senior Canadian and Korean government officials, academic leaders, and defence and marine industry executives - with the goal to explore long-term collaboration across maritime innovation, Arctic technologies, advanced manufacturing, energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure.

“Canada possesses exceptional strengths across shipbuilding, advanced manufacturing, and artificial intelligence,” said Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim, President & CEO of Hanwha Ocean. “Through BC Innovation Day, we are proud to deepen our engagement with Canadian industry leaders like Novarc and explore long-term collaboration that supports innovation, industrial growth, workforce development, and stronger cooperation between Canada and Korea.”

“Shipbuilding requires unparalleled structural integrity. By integrating our industrial Physical AI platform with Hanwha Ocean’s world-class shipbuilding expertise, we are charting a path toward autonomous, high-precision manufacturing that fundamentally elevates what robotic systems can achieve on the shop floor,” said Karimzadeh.

As part of BC Innovation Day, Hanwha Ocean and affiliated Hanwha companies announced a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and collaborative research initiatives with Canadian companies, universities, and research institutions.

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About Novarc Technologies:

Novarc Technologies is the industrial Physical AI company reinventing welding automation for the global fabrication industry by pioneering enterprise welding intelligence. Novarc activates arc welding robots with perception and cognition. With no visual intelligence these industrial robots currently make costly errors that lead to rework, scrap, rebuilds and downtime. Novarc’s Physical AI platform combines real-time computer vision, adaptive control, welding intelligence, and over-the-air software deployment to transform robotic welding systems into continuously improving Physical AI endpoints. Novarc provides a simple pathway to welding intelligence for new cell builds or globally installed arc welding robots.

For more information, visit novarctech.com

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