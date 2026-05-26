Global Mofy CEO Participates as Drafter in China’s First “AI Video Production Personnel Group Standard” Released by China Culture Promotion Association Under the Business Guidance of China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism

BEIJING, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that the group standard titled “AI Video Production Personnel Requirements (T/CCPS 0041—2026)” was officially released and came into effect on May 21, 2026.

The standard was released by the China Culture Promotion Association, a national social organization registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs of the PRC and under the business guidance of China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The Company believes that the standard represents China’s first group standard specifically focused on personnel requirements for AI video production, providing a structured reference for talent cultivation, recruitment, professional capability assessment, and career development planning in the emerging AI-driven digital content industry.

Designed to address the evolving talent needs of AI-enabled video production, the document sets forth basic requirements for relevant professionals across education background, work experience, professional skills, technical literacy, innovation capability, communication and collaboration abilities, and legal and ethical awareness. It applies to personnel engaged in AI-enabled visual content creation, image generation, video synthesis, digital art design, and related roles, including AI directors, animators, visual designers, video compositors, algorithm artists, and content generation engineers.

Global Mofy (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., an operating subsidiary of the Company, participated as one of the drafting units of the standard. Mr. Haogang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Mofy, was also named as one of the drafters. The Company believes that its participation reflects its accumulated industry experience in virtual content production, 3D digital asset development, AI-assisted production workflows, and the practical application of generative AI technologies in digital content scenarios.

Mr. Haogang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Mofy, commented: “The release of the AI Video Production Personnel Requirements group standard marks an important step in promoting professionalization and standardization within AI-enabled video production and digital content creation. As generative AI continues to reshape content production, the industry requires a new generation of professionals who combine artistic judgment, technical literacy, production experience, and compliance awareness. We are honored to have participated in the drafting of this standard and believe it will support a more structured and responsible talent foundation for the development of AI-driven visual content production.”

The Company believes that the establishment of personnel requirements for AI video production aligns with the broader development of China’s culture, tourism, animation, film, television, and digital content industries. As AI-generated content technologies continue to advance, Global Mofy expects to continue leveraging its proprietary technology platform, digital asset resources, and production experience to support the development of AI-driven content creation capabilities and related industry ecosystems.

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Global Mofy AI Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@mof-vfx.com