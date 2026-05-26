Hagerty Strategic Group of Lake Ridge, Virginia is thrilled to announce its new Editorial Services Division, led by authors Sean Hagerty and Leigh Stroh

LAKE RIDGE, Va., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sean Hagerty's first-hand experience navigating the traditional and self-publishing worlds coupled with Leigh Stroh's recent publishing deal and three decades as a creative writing and English language educator, make for a strong team to help aspiring writers and accomplished authors looking for a new critical eye find the best avenue for getting their best words in print.

The Editorial Services Divisions offers a complete array of services including Editorial Assessment Overview, Developmental Editing, Copy Editing, Final Proofreading, and Fact Checking all at or below the industry standard pricing.

Author Sean Hagerty is a retired Special Operations Soldier with 25+ years in the U.S. Army Rangers and a Special Operations unit at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He is the founder of Hagerty Strategic Group (HSG) and the author of Jones Point (2024) and Cabal (2025), with a third installment in the Dane Cooper series under contract for 2027. His experience in the world of publishing and promotion provides unique insights into the complicated writing landscape.

Over a thirty-year career as a writing instructor, author Leigh Stroh taught creative writing courses designed to help writers sound their unique stories in their most authentic voice. Coupled with recently securing a publishing contract for the publication of his political thriller Just a Shot Away (releasing September 15th, 2026), he can now offer an experienced editorial eye that has navigated the writing process from creation through published product.

Contact Information:

Sean Hagerty: sean@authorseanhagerty.com

https://authorseanhagerty.com/

Leigh Stroh: leigh@leighstroh.com

https://leighstroh.com/

Representatives: hagertystrategicediting@gmail.com