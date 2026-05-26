Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Service, Source, Workflow, Therapeutic Area, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is poised for significant growth, with market size projected to expand from USD 47.84 billion in 2025 to USD 84.91 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 7.4% from 2026 to 2033. Key drivers include the increasing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases, an aging global demographic, and a rising need for highly targeted therapies.

Biosimilars adoption is advancing patient access and offering cost-efficient solutions, further enriching market dynamics. Strategic leadership within the industry seeks alignment with long-term therapeutic pipelines through next-generation manufacturing technologies, scientific advancements, and regulatory transformations. These factors are driving robust demand for biologics in the pharmaceutical industry.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are partnering with CDMO service providers to enhance capacity, leverage specialized technologies, and foster innovation models. This trend is substantiated by increasing investments from private equity and institutional investors. These partnerships are also encouraging growth in venture capital, mergers, and acquisitions across the industry value chain.

Significant expansions in CDMO facilities are underway to meet escalating outsourcing demands. WuXi Biologics, for instance, has announced a new 95,000 m facility in China aiming for substantial production capacity. Similarly, Aragen is advancing GMP biologics manufacturing in Bangalore, emphasizing capacity scaling and long-term manufacturing deals that cater to complex biologics production requirements.

Technological advancements are revolutionizing biologics with innovations in bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, CAR-T therapies, and mRNA-based treatments. New bioprocessing breakthroughs such as single-use bioreactors and continuous manufacturing have substantially improved efficiency and scalability. This, coupled with digitalization, automation, and AI integration, expedites drug development timelines and enhances product success rates, boosting personalized and small-batch production capabilities.

Acquisitions by large pharmaceutical firms are strategic moves to bolster biologics pipelines, diversify therapeutic portfolios, and secure advanced manufacturing capabilities. These strategic innovations and capital investments are reshaping the competitive landscape and driving market growth through the forecast period.

Amid heightened regulatory scrutiny, global authorities like the U.S. FDA and EMA are refining approval pathways for cell therapies, biosimilars, and gene treatments, fostering innovation while ensuring patient safety. Harmonized standards are streamlining product submissions and reducing delays despite imposing stringent surveillance and compliance requirements.

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Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $47.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $84.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Lonza Group

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Samsung Biologics

WuXi Biologics / WuXi AppTec

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Boehringer Ingelheim (Biopharma CDMO)

Rentschler Biopharma SE

AGC Biologics

Charles River Laboratories

Siegfried Holding

Sandoz

GenScript Biologics

Vetter Pharma

IDT Biologika

Global Biologics CDMO Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook: Monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins & enzymes, vaccines, cell & gene therapies, nucleic acid therapeutics, others.

Monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins & enzymes, vaccines, cell & gene therapies, nucleic acid therapeutics, others. Service Outlook: Contract development, cell line development, process development, upstream and downstream processes, analytical testing, and others.

Contract development, cell line development, process development, upstream and downstream processes, analytical testing, and others. Source Outlook: Mammalian, microbial.

Mammalian, microbial. Workflow Outlook: Clinical, commercial.

Clinical, commercial. Therapeutic Area Outlook: Oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, neurology, others.

Oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, neurology, others. End Use Outlook: Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, others.

Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, others. Regional Outlook: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, with detailed insights on key countries within these regions.

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