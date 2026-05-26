Catalyst MedTech Unveils Expanded Digirad® Portfolio, Imaging Innovation Showcase, and Long-Term Support Strategy at SNMMI 2026

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst MedTech, a leading provider of new OEM and ISO refurbished molecular imaging and nuclear medicine solutions, today announced an expanded Digirad® imaging portfolio, long-term modernization initiatives, and collaborative innovation experiences that will be showcased during the 2026 SNMMI Annual Meeting in Los Angeles at Booth #923.

The announcement follows Catalyst MedTech’s acquisition of X3D and further strengthens the company’s position as an OEM imaging provider, nationwide service organization, and long-term lifecycle partner supporting hospitals, healthcare systems, physician practices, imaging centers, and nuclear medicine programs nationwide.

The expanded portfolio and modernization strategy are designed to help providers navigate aging imaging infrastructure, operating system transitions, service continuity, workflow optimization, reimbursement demands and increasing patient volumes while protecting existing imaging investments and creating flexible pathways toward next-generation molecular imaging technologies.

“This acquisition is about far more than adding products,” said Martin Shirley, President & CEO of Catalyst MedTech. “It is about strengthening our ability to support thousands of imaging systems already in the field, helping nuclear medicine and molecular imaging departments modernize with confidence, and expanding access to advanced imaging technologies across the country.”

The expanded Digirad® portfolio, combined with Catalyst MedTech’s broader molecular imaging partnerships and nationwide support infrastructure, reflects the company’s continued evolution into one of the industry’s most comprehensive nuclear medicine and molecular imaging partners — combining OEM innovation, modernization expertise, advanced clinical solutions, nationwide lifecycle support, and strategic imaging partnerships across cardiology, neurology, and general nuclear medicine.

The X3D acquisition provides Catalyst MedTech with expanded OEM manufacturing capabilities, critical imaging intellectual property, and one of the industry’s most respected nuclear medicine engineering platforms. Combined with Catalyst MedTech’s nationwide technical and clinical support organization, the company is uniquely positioned to provide healthcare providers with a comprehensive approach to equipment lifecycle management, modernization planning, and imaging innovation.

“At a time when many providers are evaluating how to modernize aging systems, replace unsupported equipment, and plan for the future of molecular imaging, Catalyst MedTech is uniquely positioned to deliver both OEM innovation and nationwide lifecycle support,” Shirley added. “We believe the future of nuclear medicine belongs to organizations that can combine advanced imaging technology, flexible modernization strategies, and long-term customer partnership.”

The expanded Digirad® and molecular imaging solutions portfolio includes:

QuantumCam™ — an ultra-compact, fully flexible general-purpose nuclear medicine camera designed to help providers replace aging or recalled small-footprint systems while expanding imaging capabilities in space-constrained environments.

Ergo™ — a compact imaging platform engineered to support flexible nuclear medicine imaging workflows with enhanced ergonomics and operational efficiency.

Cardius ® Series and X-ACT+ ® — advanced cardiac imaging solutions with attenuation correction capabilities designed to support diagnostic confidence and optimized patient care.

Series and X-ACT+ — advanced cardiac imaging solutions with attenuation correction capabilities designed to support diagnostic confidence and optimized patient care. CorCam™ (formerly CardioMD ® ) — a compact, high-resolution dedicated cardiac SPECT system engineered for fast, reliable myocardial perfusion imaging and streamlined clinical workflow integration.

) — a compact, high-resolution dedicated cardiac SPECT system engineered for fast, reliable myocardial perfusion imaging and streamlined clinical workflow integration. CareMiBrain™ — an ultra-high-resolution dedicated brain PET platform exclusively distributed by Catalyst MedTech in the United States, purpose-built for neurologic imaging and optimized for amyloid and tau PET applications.





Catalyst MedTech now offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive portfolios spanning general nuclear medicine, compact imaging, dedicated cardiac imaging, optimized brain PET, nationwide service solutions, modernization programs, and OEM-supported lifecycle management.

In addition to its commercially available portfolio, Catalyst MedTech will also showcase the evolution of its Ergo™ platform through a live Ergo+* technology demonstration experience designed to gather feedback from technologists and imaging professionals on potential future workflow and usability enhancements.

Attendees visiting Booth #923 will have the opportunity to interact with proposed concepts including motorized positioning, touchscreen workflow interaction, and updated user interface experiences as part of Catalyst MedTech’s ongoing commitment to imaging innovation and customer-driven development.

“SNMMI represents an important opportunity for us to collaborate directly with the nuclear medicine community,” Shirley said. “We want attendees to experience where imaging innovation is heading, share their feedback, and help shape what comes next.”

In addition to expanded OEM offerings, Catalyst MedTech is introducing long-term upgrade and support initiatives focused on:

Windows 11 modernization pathways

Workstation and processing upgrades

Trade-in and replacement strategies

Multi-year service agreements

Imaging system lifecycle extension

Nationwide field service and technical support





The company believes the combination of OEM ownership, modernization expertise, nationwide support infrastructure, strategic molecular imaging partnerships, and customer-focused innovation creates a differentiated value proposition for providers seeking long-term operational stability, clinical performance, and future-ready imaging solutions.

During SNMMI 2026, Catalyst MedTech will invite attendees to experience its expanding vision for the future of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging through live demonstrations, technology showcases, modernization discussions, and collaborative innovation experiences spanning cardiac imaging, optimized brain PET, general nuclear medicine, and nationwide service solutions.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #923 to explore Catalyst MedTech’s expanding OEM portfolio, engage with company leadership and clinical experts, experience live imaging demonstrations, and participate in shaping the next generation of imaging innovation.

“Our goal is to become the partner of choice for nuclear medicine and molecular imaging providers nationwide,” Shirley said. “Whether customers are evaluating modernization strategies, replacing aging systems, expanding clinical capabilities, or planning for the future of molecular imaging, Catalyst MedTech is building the infrastructure, innovation, and long-term partnerships to help support every stage of that journey.”

Visit Catalyst MedTech at Booth #923 during SNMMI 2026 in Los Angeles, May 30 – June 2.

*Ergo+ is currently under development and is not FDA cleared or commercially available for sale in the United States. Features and specifications are subject to change. Displayed for demonstration and customer feedback purposes only.

About Catalyst MedTech

Catalyst MedTech is a leading U.S. provider of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine solutions supporting physician practices, hospitals, imaging centers, and healthcare systems nationwide. The company combines OEM innovation, nationwide clinical and technical support, ISO-certified quality refurbished systems, ISO-certified customer service and support, and advanced imaging technologies to expand access to precision diagnostic imaging across cardiology, neurology, oncology, and general nuclear medicine. Catalyst MedTech is certified in the sales, repair, refurbishment, installation, and servicing of medical imaging devices and supports one of the nation’s largest nuclear medicine service organizations.

For more information, visit www.catalystmedtech.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Kinsell

Director of Marketing

Catalyst MedTech

kkinsell@catalystmedtech.com