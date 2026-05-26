MIT Sloan Executive Education Expands Portfolio of AI Courses and Certifications

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIT Sloan Executive Education today announced the expansion of its AI education offerings, aimed at equipping executives with the skills needed to lead in an increasingly AI-driven business environment. Its portfolio is designed to meet professionals at every stage of their AI journey, with learning formats spanning short on-demand sprints to immersive, multi-week in-person academies.

The expanded portfolio includes new courses, refreshed curricula across existing programs, and the launch of a new Advanced Certificate for Executives in AI and Digital Business (ACE-AIDB), providing flexible pathways to build and apply expertise in AI strategy, implementation, and organizational transformation.

“Demand for AI education now shows up at our door as a request to help leaders understand, think about, implement, and manage the implications of AI,” said Peter Hirst, Senior Associate Dean, Executive Education, MIT Sloan School of Management. “Organizations are at very different stages, but across the board, leaders are looking for guidance on how to move from awareness to action.”

Enrollment is now open for new courses, including:

MIT Sloan Executive Education also offers a 10-day immersive AI Executive Academy, in collaboration with the Schwarzman College of Computing. This on-campus program explores both the technical and business dimensions of AI, from machine learning and natural language processing to AI workflows, business strategy, and ethics.

The announcement follows MIT’s recognition as the world’s top university, ranking #1 in Data Science and AI in the 2026 QS World University Rankings, alongside top placements across 11 additional disciplines. The recognition reflects MIT’s continued leadership in AI research, teaching, and real-world application.

“Leading in the age of AI is not just about technology - it’s about people, systems, and organizations,” Hirst said. “We’re not training executives to become technical experts. We’re helping them think more clearly, understand what’s changing, and act with confidence in their organizations.”

To learn more about MIT Sloan Executive Education’s AI-focused programs, please click here.

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education’s non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

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