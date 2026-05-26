Havila Finans AS - First quarter 2026 accounts

Attached is the first quarter 2026 accounts.
Contact:
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
Attachment
| Source: Havila Finans AS Havila Finans AS
Attached is the first quarter 2026 accounts.
Contact:
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
Attachment
Attached the 2025 Annual Report Contacts:Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale +47 909 87 706 Attachment Havila Finans AS_2025 ...Read More
Attached is the fourth quarter 2025 report. Contact:Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706 Attachment Havila Finans AS Q425 ...Read More