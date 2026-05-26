Havila Finans AS - First quarter 2026 accounts

 | Source: Havila Finans AS Havila Finans AS

Attached is the first quarter 2026 accounts.

Contact:

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

Attachment


Attachments

Havila Finans AS Q1 2026
GlobeNewswire

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