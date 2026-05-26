Fruit Puree Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit Puree Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global fruit puree market is poised for significant growth, with a projected increase from USD 5.41 billion in 2025 to USD 9.03 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2033. This growth is largely driven by rising health consciousness among consumers who are favoring nutrient-dense, natural ingredients rich in vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants.

The food and beverage industry's rapid expansion further fuels demand for fruit purees, integrated into smoothies, juices, dairy products, bakery foods, and desserts due to their intrinsic flavor and texture. The shift from sugary carbonated drinks to healthier fruit-based beverages emphasizes the adoption of fruit purees in beverage formulations, showcasing a commitment to healthier consumer choices.

Increasing awareness of food safety and environmental sustainability is propelling demand for organic fruit purees, prompting manufacturers to diversify product portfolios with certified organic options. This trend aligns with consumer preferences for products free from synthetic additives.

Aseptic and sustainable packaging technologies are gaining traction, enhancing the freshness and nutritional value of fruit purees while boosting shelf life. This includes packaging innovations focusing on recyclable and biodegradable materials to minimize ecological impact.

Market innovation extends to the exploration of exotic and tropical fruit flavors. Products featuring mango, passion fruit, guava, and acai are attracting consumers seeking unique taste profiles. This trend stimulates growth in specific segments like mango and passion fruit purees across various food categories.

The infant food sector benefits from fruit purees due to their digestibility and high nutrient content, crucial for child development. As more parents, particularly working ones, look for nutritious and convenient packaged baby foods, demand in this sector is expected to expand.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed insights across all major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed exploration of the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Identification of key trends and market drivers.

Actionable Recommendations: Insights to guide strategic business decisions and uncover revenue opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $9.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Report Highlights

Market intelligence for informed decision-making.

Extensive market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Analyses of growth opportunities and trends.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for comprehensive market assessment.

Competitive strategy and market share insights.

Product innovation listings to maintain a competitive edge.

Companies Featured

Fenix

Dohler GmbH

Kerr by Ingredion

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Brothers International Food Holdings, LLC.

CHINA KUNYU INDUSTRIAL CO., LIMITED

Grunewald International

Tree Top

Uren Food Group Limited

The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley

Oregon Fruit Products

Global Fruit Puree Market Report Segmentation

Product Outlook: Tropical & Exotic, Citrus, Berries, Others

Application Outlook: Beverages, Bakery & Snacks, Infant Food, Others

Regional Outlook: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8osb2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment