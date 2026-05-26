Drucker + Falk Named Property Management Company of the Year by the Columbus Apartment Association in Ohio

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drucker + Falk (DF), a full-service real estate and investment firm, is proud to announce it has been named the 2026 Property Management Company of the Year by the Columbus Apartment Association (CAA). The honor was the centerpiece of the CAA Capital Awards , recognizing excellence within the Ohio multifamily industry.

This regional achievement underscores the consistent operational excellence for which Drucker + Falk is known nationally, having been ranked year after year as an NMHC Top 50 Manager . In addition to the top company honor, DF celebrated a significant presence across several finalist categories:

Best Renovation or Remodel of the Year (Finalist): Dublin Park Townhomes

Best Regional Portfolio Supervisor of the Year (Finalist): Ashley Mathieson

Ashley Mathieson Best Property Manager of the Year (Finalist): Aubrey Southard ( The Guild and Crossline Apartments )

Aubrey Southard ( and ) Rising Star (Finalist): Emma Rettig-Jochum (Crossline Apartments)

The “Company of the Year” designation reflects Drucker + Falk’s commitment to an operational culture where human connection meets high-performance management. By prioritizing responsiveness and proactive engagement, DF creates environments that drive long-term residency and set a high standard for excellence in property management. For residents and clients alike, this award serves as a testament that a DF-managed community balances genuine resident-centricity with rigorous professional standards.

“Our company culture is the grounding force that drives our success,” said Kimberly Krzemien, Director of Multifamily Management, Midwest for Drucker + Falk. “By empowering our teams to lead with intentionality and professional care, we deliver the quality service and dependable results our residents and clients deserve. This recognition serves as a powerful validation that our service-first model is producing a tangible, positive impact in the Columbus market.”

Drucker + Falk’s leadership in Ohio extends into the heart of the Columbus community through a long-held tradition of philanthropy, reaching beyond the properties the company manages to support the surrounding neighborhoods they call home. The Columbus team actively participates in a wide range of local initiatives, including the YWCA meal service, annual Dress for Success drives, Mid-Ohio food drives, the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, and the “Thanks A Million” military appreciation campaign.

“Winning Management Company of the Year in a competitive market like Columbus validates the unrivaled value we strive to provide across our national portfolio,” said Wendy Drucker, Managing Director of Drucker + Falk. “Being recognized by the CAA, alongside our long-standing national reputation, bridges our 88-year legacy with the modern standards of excellence our teams strive for every day.”

For more information about Drucker + Falk and its award-winning management services, please visit www.druckerandfalk.com .

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in nine states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. To learn more, visit Drucker + Falk.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amanda McCrowell

am@two17.co

757-406-1187

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e491d0eb-da32-4a3f-a5b6-8b87295fd114