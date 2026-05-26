Quantum X Labs Appoints AI World Renown Expert to Its New Scientific Advisory Board

Oren Kurland is a professor and endowed chair at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology and a leading expert in information retrieval, data science, and artificial intelligence

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“QXL” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, today announced the appointment of Professor Oren Kurland to its new Scientific Advisory Board. The Scientific Advisory Board will be providing strategic scientific guidance, validating the company’s technological direction, and ensuring alignment with the latest advances in quantum science and engineering

Oren Kurland is a professor and an endowed chair at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology. He is a leading expert in information retrieval, data science, and artificial intelligence. He received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Cornell University and has been a faculty member at the Technion since 2006. Professor Kurland is a co-founder of the Technion’s BSc and MSc degree programs in Data Science and was awarded the Technion’s prestigious Yanai Prize for continuous excellence in teaching.

Widely recognized in the global research community, Professor Kurland serves on the editorial board of the leading Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research (JAIR). He published more than 100 peer-reviewed papers and has received multiple prestigious faculty research awards, including the Google Faculty Research Award (four times), the Yahoo Faculty Research Award (four times), and the IBM Faculty Research Award. His research collaborations include work with Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, and eBay, and he has provided consulting services to numerous startup companies, particularly in the e-commerce domain.

This appointment strengthens Quantum X Labs’ scientific leadership as the company continues to expand its portfolio of quantum technologies, including quantum gyroscopes for GPS-denied navigation, next-generation atomic clocks, quantum error correction, and quantum-enhanced applications in biomedicine and cybersecurity.

About Quantum X Labs:

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs’ and its subsidiaries’ strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the continued expansion of its portfolio of quantum technologies, including quantum gyroscopes for GPS-denied navigation, next-generation atomic clocks, quantum error correction, and quantum-enhanced applications in biomedicine and cybersecurity. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

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Investor Relations

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